“Clutch the handle on the door, the future awaits, what am I waiting for?” sings Mark Daly as Nancy, who “ups and leaves her dull New England life and lover behind to finally pursue her passion and make a career in dance and theater.”
And so begins the protagonist’s journey to Las Vegas, where she lands a gig on the Vegas strip and finds “a burning lust for fame and success” but “just can’t seem to shake the past and the lover who came with it.”
This according to Daly, front man of Burlington-based band Madaila, about his new concept album, “Good Lord Nancy.” Released March 12, the album is Daly’s third recording under the Madaila moniker in less than a year: a self-titled EP in October and another EP, “West,” last April.
The releases follow the breakup of the Burlington psych-pop band, one of Vermont’s best and most promising bands during the latter half of the 2010s, in the fall of 2018. “West” was essentially a Daly solo EP, though Madaila keyboardist Eric Maier did the mastering, while Daly described the self-titled EP as a “full-circle” return to “just me on my own.”
“Good Lord Nancy” finds Daly collaborating again, this time with talented Colchester-based trumpeter Will Andrews, aka Willverine, strings by Ben Lively, and drums on a few tracks by John Morgan Kimock. Daly handled the rest of the instrumentation — drums and drum programming, bass, synths and synth bass, guitars and piano — in addition to producing and mixing the album.
Daly, 34, who lives in East Charlotte, says he wrote all eight songs on a tiny $50 nylon string guitar that he bought for his son. “As I sat around the house endlessly playing with him, I found myself grabbing this guitar and just fooling around with it,” he said via email. “I started really enjoying the tone of the guitar and … songs just started pouring out.”
A sweeping and cinematic excursion that compels with an assured well-executed vision, “Good Lord Nancy” soars on its deft mix of folk foundations with electronic elements and sweeping strings and trumpet work.
From the steadily building opener “City of Sin,” with its cathartic “riding with the wind” chorus, to the dramatic “Room 109” closer, “Good Lord Nancy” provides a glorious escape from a year-plus of pandemic reality.
“My Time” is an upbeat celebration of self-discovery, while the breezy “Change You” — the lone tune from the former lover’s perspective — is a stirring standout that finds Daly and his accompanists firing on all cylinders.
“Look My Way” is a languid and joyous centerpiece song about the satisfaction of rediscovering a life’s passion, while the infectious yet bittersweet “Happy” rides an upbeat groove and vivid imagery to great effect.
“This album is unabashedly me,” said Daly, 34, who envisions an accompanying stage show.
“One day, when this album can be performed live, I see it being performed a bit like a play with a band to one side of the stage and then a small cast of dancers and performers acting out and dancing with choreography along to the story.”
And while Madaila has basically become a solo project — “mainly due to COVID but not entirely,” according to Daly — he said in October that he “would love to continue Madaila and have a band again” when live shows start happening again.
“I miss performing so, so much.”
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
