‘The Thin Place” by Lucas Hnath, Vermont Stage’s first major show in its theater since it closed its doors two years ago, is a haunting new play about a psychic medium who can communicate with people who have crossed over.
“There’s magic in it,” explains director Jordan Gullikson. “It’s about a wonderful narrator who takes us through time and space in a way that is unique.
“It’s thrilling not knowing where we are, as the audience, questioning what’s really happening,” he said. “When I first read it, I was on the edge of my seat the entire time — it’s, like, “Oh my God, what’s going to happen?!”
Burlington’s resident professional theater company will present “The Thin Place,” Hnath’s new psychic mystery, March 23-April 10 at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center.
“‘The Thin Place’ is a ghost story that gets the hair on your neck to stand on end while prompting you to think about what is out there … on the other side of here,” Artistic Director Cristina Alicea said. “The fragile boundary between our world and the other one, everyone who has ever died is still here, just in a different part of here. Linda can communicate with them. And if you believe, she can make you hear them, too.”
Hnath’s play transforms the theater into an intimate seance, a haunting testament to the power of the mind. The New York Times called it a “cunning new ghost story, about a psychic and her client … compelling and delicious.”
The tale centers on Linda (Vermont Stage veteran Chris Caswell), a financially successful psychic from the United Kingdom, and her client, Hilda (Gina Stevenson), a simple younger woman who presents as utterly uninteresting. By the end of the play, their roles may have reversed.
“The relationship between them is very strong,” Gullikson said between rehearsals. “They share a lot of similar background. Even though Linda comes from the UK and Hilda comes from America, they maybe share a lot of trauma growing up. They also have very different levels of power in the world. The nature of their relationship from the beginning is a very intense friendship.
“From that friendship is born even maybe the ability to move between worlds,” Gulllikson said. “It’s very much about being very much able to communicate the after-life.”
What is also fascinating about the play is its ability to bring us to question our own mortality, to question the separation between life and death, or the spiritual and natural worlds, he said.
“Hilda holds an immense amount of mystery from the very beginning,” Gullikson said. “She introduces us to this completely magnetic character and we are still left wanting to know more — who she really is.”
Hilda is an enigma.
“It’s a thriller, a mystery and a ghost story,” Gullikson said. “And you get drawn in, in the first three or four minutes.”
To focus on the mystery, Chuck Padula’s staging is extremely simple.
“It’s very bare,” Gullikson said. “There’s really no set. There are two chairs, a small table and a Persian rug. That’s it. The idea is that we’re placing the action, everything that happens in a void.”
Lighting design is by Dan Gallagher, sound design by Jess Wilson, costume design by Sofia Lidz, properties by Sue Wade, and production stage management by Mackenzie Wright. Filling out the cast is Andrew Cassel as Jerry and Laura Wolfson as Sylvia.
“I don’t think I’ve ever been in a play or directed where the cast is so voraciously eating it up,” Gullikson said. “That’s pretty amazing.”
For this production, Vermont Stage is selling “Spirit Seats” to raise funds in support of the theater while “filling” its COVID-safe spacing seats with icons from theater and entertainment history, like William Shakespeare, Marlon Brando or Bette Davis. Or, if an audience member prefers, they can “fill” the seat with the spirit of a lost loved one. “Spirit Seats” are being sold for $25 and the name of the “attendee in spirit” will be placed on one of the seats in the theater during the run of the show.
