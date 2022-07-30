‘Doesn’t it look like a Sunday morning?” asked the Shelburne Museum docent, looking at Luigi Lucioni’s 1930 oil painting “Vermont Farm.”
It does.
With Mount Mansfield in the background, a rock outcrop in the foreground, the scene of modest house and trailing barns emanates quiet. Barn doors are open, the sun is at summer morning angle, not a leaf is stirring. A patchwork of fields may lightly bring Cezanne to mind.
Look closely at the barn — the narrow weathered red clapboards are so perfectly captured that Lucioni may have used a single fiber of his brush to render them.
Not long after painting “Vermont Farm,” Lucioni would be acclaimed as Vermont’s “painter laureate” by Life Magazine.
This summer, Shelburne Museum presents “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” up through Oct. 16. Known for his realistic style, meticulous technique and mastery of light and shadow, Lucioni imbued his work with a timelessness. This spectacular selection of his paintings from collections around the country as well as Shelburne’s, includes atmospheric landscapes from Vermont and Italy, still lifes and portraits.
The exhibition delves into Lucioni’s place in American modernism, illuminating influences and context in his work. Lucioni had Vermont ties from his teens to his death in 1988, including longtime patronage by Electra Havemeyer Webb, Shelburne Museum’s founder. Vermont was his leading landscape subject.
Three other new exhibitions are also at the museum this summer, and the entire campus with its 39 buildings and boundless collections is fully open.
Four monumental sculptures stand amid a profusion of flowers in a pollinator meadow in Nancy Winship Milliken’s “Varied and Alive” installation considering climate and environment. Drapes of natural materials — horsehair, beeswax orbs, wool, and driftwood — hang from massive timber frames. The materials move with the wind and through the summer will age in the elements.
“Eyesight and Insight: Lens on American Art” considers creative responses to perceptions of vision. Eyeglasses feature prominently — Benjamin Franklin wears his spectacles in a 1785 Charles Wilson Peale painting, a Quaker woman holds hers in her 1835-45 portrait. In Howardena Pindell’s 1980 video “Free, White and 21,” butterfly sunglasses are a tool in creating character in her autobiographical reflection on racism, bias and sexism in America.
“What would happen if a traditional bed quilt ate a healthy dose of psychedelic mushrooms,” Alaska quilter Maria Shell asks — and then she shows us in “Off the Grid.”
Shell takes familiar components of quilting — small pieces of fabric arranged in a repeating grid pattern — and takes off. In these 14 quilts, 2011-22, colors cavort in tight geometric patterns. The quilts practically dance off the walls.
Presenting this major show of Lucioni’s paintings at Shelburne Museum has been in the works for several years. Along with bringing together an important range of his work, the goal was also to bring fresh research to understanding Lucioni, his work, and his role in American modernism.
The museum has produced a glorious in-depth volume, “Luigi Lucioni: Modern Light,” edited by curator Katie Wood Kirchoff. Among its seven essays are “Stillness Light and Magic” by Shelburne Director Thomas Denenberg, “Coded Portraits: Lucioni’s Queer Circle” by David Brody of Parson School of Design, and “Luigi Lucioni’s Vermont” by Middlebury College’s Richard Saunders.
Born in Malnate Italy in 1900, Lucioni immigrated to the United States with his family in 1911. His artistic talent evident, he was accepted at Cooper Union at age 15. He first visited Vermont in his teens, spending time with family in Barre during summers from 1917.
Lucioni studied and began his career in New York, becoming his lifelong home. Fellowships from the Tiffany Foundation, beginning in 1924, drew him to paint landscapes — the fellowships included time in the Tiffany estate in eastern Long Island.
As Saunders notes in his essay, trips to Italy in the late 1920s, also funded by the foundation, awakened associations in Lucioni between the landscape of Lombardy, his home region, and Vermont. Probably in 1931, Electra Havemeyer Webb was introduced to his work at the Ferargil Gallery, in a show recognizing him as a rising star.
Webb became his leading patron, with Lucioni regularly visiting and painting at Shelburne Farms. Paintings of the Shelburne Farms house, Lila Webb Wilmerding, and views from the property are in the show.
From the early 1930s, Lucioni also had ties to Manchester where he painted and summered for the rest of his life.
For viewers most familiar with Lucioni’s Vermont landscapes, his masterful narrative still lifes and evocative portraits offer other depths.
Among his portraits in “Modern Light” viewers are introduced to some of his New York circle, including fellow painter Paul Cadmus and photographer and art critic Carl Van Vechten. Lucioni’s portrait of blues singer Ethel Waters, the first Black woman on Broadway, on loan from the Huntsville Museum of Art in Huntsville, Alabama, is among the breathtaking artworks in “Modern Light.”
