Pianist Adam Tendler, a Barre native and now a star on New York’s contemporary music scene, performed a solo recital July 16 at the Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center, of the series he curated.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

A compelling piano recital by a Barre native, who is quickly becoming a star of the New York contemporary music scene, is a surprising but fitting tribute to a beloved Adamant philanthropist.

Adam Tendler performed a particularly rewarding program of 20th- and 21st-century music July 16 at the newly inaugurated Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center. In fact, Frank Suchomel chose Tendler to curate the center’s first concert series before he died in October 2021.

