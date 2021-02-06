“Whose heart does not beat a little faster at the thought of receiving a love letter? Yet, who has not been struck down by the daunting challenge of expressing one’s truest thoughts to one’s Beloved. There are so many eager lovers who want to say just the right thing and just the right way. But when confronted by the blank page, they are overwhelmed by shyness and unable to write anything at all,” notes Edwardian gentlewoman Gabrielle Rosiere.
Rosiere aims to help those hapless swains and young ladies with advice in her genteel volume, “Love Letters Made Easy.”
Vermont playwright Jeanne Beckwith, inspired by the book, brings that old-world advice to modern-day romance in her comedy, also “Love Letters Made Easy.”
Next weekend, in time for Valentine’s Day, Gabrielle Rosiere and an array of charming and eccentric lovers and would-be lovers come to screens in audience homes in Lost Nation Theater’s production of Beckwith’s play, live-streamed at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12. A recording of the show will be available through the weekend.
LNT brings together an ingenious hybrid approach with the production. Emme Erdossy as Gabrielle will perform live at the LNT theater (no in-person audience), her scenes fully staged with lighting, Edwardian set and more. As host and commentator, she leads the audience to the love-story vignettes, beamed in from actors’ homes near and far.
“We’re so excited. It’s a really fun way to do a large cast production,” explained Kathleen Keenan, LNT’s producing artistic director. “We can be live in the theater, keep everyone safe and still include many artists from across the country in the show.”
Keenan has been directing the cast of 14 actors via Zoom, also sending props to their various locations. The cast, all have been in other LNT shows, are staging the vignettes in the safety of their home studios.
LNT and Beckwith, who lives in Roxbury and teaches at Norwich University, have long ties, including with the company’s production of the full two-act “Love Letters Made Easy” in 2010. For this “reboot,” the show was reconfigured into a single act with six vignettes.
A brand-new scene was added — it features a puppy. A venue changed, Gabrielle’s role took new shape, and other tweaks make it fit current circumstances and make it new even for audience members who saw it before.
Beckwith’s play was inspired by Rosiere’s book, which she had received as a gift. An Emily Post of her time, Rosiere advised readers on the language of love — guidance on wording and also tips on proper stationery and meanings of various gems and flowers. The title and subject proved terrific fodder for Beckwith, who leapt in, juxtaposing chapters of Rosiere’s advice with modern situations.
“Jeanne’s scenes are very contemporary and wonderfully imaginative in terms of the relationships that she’s exploring. ‘Love Letters Made Easy’ is a really wonderful example of her mischievous nature as a playwright, taking everyday things and making them into theater,” added Kim Bent, LNT’s founding artistic director.
“She explores our need for human connection and to feel love, and what gets in the way of us actually communicating and how can we break through those barriers. It’s very fun. A lot of it is really tongue in cheek,” Keenan said, also noting that Beckwith’s witty dialogue “really crackles.”
Without giving away too much, in one vignette, a perhaps repentant beau goes to a flower shop to find a way to make amends. In another, “Diana,” a young woman is smitten — with an alien.
A rather fancy letter from an old flame sets off a conversation between human and dog, sequestered in their New York City apartment. Yes, the dog is an actor.
“Love Letters” brings together this cast that is in fact physically separated by, in some cases , thousands of miles.
“Everyone who’s in the show has worked with us before. It’s such a delight to get to work on a new creative process and to work with old friends. I think audiences will really get a kick out of it — and they will see familiar faces who are in New York or California or Canada,” Keenan said.
There is no set ticket price for the show, but donations are gratefully accepted. Actors have been especially hard hit by COVID-related shutdowns. Proceeds from the show, after LNT costs, go to the cast.
