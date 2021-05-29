I didn’t believe he’d do it. But he did. And it changed music in central Vermont forever.
Lou Kosma applied for the job in 1997 when Brian Webb stepped down after two decades as music director of the Vermont Philharmonic, the state’s oldest community orchestra. Although he had once guest-conducted the Barre Opera House-based ensemble with great success, Kosma was still a full-time double-bass player in the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, one of the best in the world. Why would he want to commute from his New Jersey home to conduct a bunch of amateurs for peanuts?
But he did. And the answer is people and music.
That and much more about this very special man and musician — and Vermont legend — is beautifully illustrated in “Lou Kosma: Mensch of the Met” (38:21), in the latest Muse Mentors podcast, available free online.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Capital City Concerts has been producing excellent Muse Mentors profile podcasts, now numbering 11. In each, interspersed with musical examples, flutist and Artistic Director Karen Kevra interviews artists particularly important to Vermont, with emphasis on the subject’s muses — their most important mentors. (Recently I wrote about the podcast on flutist Paula Robison and her relationship with the legendary Marcel Moyse, a founder of Marlboro Music Festival.)
Kevra describes Kosma as “a gentle giant. I hate to say it, but he looks just like a bass player.”
Kosma grew up in Philadelphia in the 1950s in a blue collar Italian-American family. His parents played music by ear, father on guitar, mother on piano and organ, but neither had a background in classical music. Kosma learned from listening to records.
By chance — a story told in the podcast — Kosma picked up the bass in high school and was soon in demand by school music ensembles and more. Still, he didn’t have a real teacher and in another delightful story was introduced to the assistant principal bass player of the Philadelphia Orchestra.
Edward Arian (1921-2010) became Kosma’s first private teacher starting in 11th grade, thanks to a $5,000 scholarship from the Philadelphia Music Academy. Arian continued to teach and mentor the young Kosma through his years at Temple University in 1960s and ’70s.
Arian was a renaissance man who had three remarkable careers including a 20-year tenure as a bass player with the Philadelphia Orchestra. He is known for leading an eight-week strike that got the musicians their first guaranteed 52-week salary. From that experience came Arian’s 1971 book, still available, “Bach, Beethoven and Bureaucracy: The Case of the Philadelphia Orchestra.”
From Arian, Kosma learned determination, integrity, generosity and love of music, “to be able to sacrifice what we are for what we could become.”
Still, Kosma lacked confidence. “I never thought I was good enough,” he said. “I was never perfect enough.”
It took a fellow musician to convince Kosma to take an audition at the Metropolitan Opera. He lost, but began subbing. His second chance came in 1985, and he tied for second. Through another funny story, at age 39, Kosma finally got in, and he played for 36 years.
“The Metropolitan Opera sounds like all the greatest singers of the world,” he said. “There was no way you couldn’t emulate a great phrase you heard from a Joan Sutherland or a Pavarotti or a Domingo.”
But as if that weren’t enough, Kosma taught at various New York City-area institutions, conducted school and all-state orchestras and, of course, the Vermont Philharmonic since 1999. Since his retirement from the Met several years ago, Kosma began subbing at the New York Philharmonic.
But more important — to us at least — Kosma became more and more entrenched in Vermont’s music world. He regularly performed with the Green Mountain Opera, where conductors quipped that should they become indisposed, Kosma could easily take over. He can be found — when he can schedule it — in orchestras of the Opera Company of Middlebury, Capital City Concerts and even the Vermont Symphony.
But it is with the Vermont Philharmonic that I have been able to observe Kosma’s ability to share music. First, he has a deep understanding of the music he conducts — but that’s normal for any good conductor — second, he knows how to get musicians to deliver their best.
With the Philharmonic, Kosma demands more than the musicians think they can deliver — and when they do, they’re thrilled.
When asked his aim as a musician, Kosma replied, quoting the legendary conductor Bruno Walter, “to impart your love of music.”
“I believe in it.”
Jim Lowe is music critic and arts editor of The Barre-Montpelier Times Argus and Rutland Herald, and can be reached at jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com.
