Montpelier, with its population of less than 8,000, shouldn’t have a professional theater of its own — but it does.
Lost Nation Theater, which began as a contemporary touring company, has become one of Vermont’s foremost theaters. Emblematic of its success was the 2016 season when it presented both the critically acclaimed song-and-dance musical “Hairspray” and John Logan’s searing “Red,” delving into the psyche of the controversial artist Mark Rothko.
More than just a summer theater, the small company’s trademark is telling Vermont stories. Plays by the late poet David Budbill, including a world premiere, as well as adaptations of work by other Vermont writers earned both critical and popular success.
Lost Nation was about to mount the world premiere production of “Gruff,” a subversive comedy with puppets by Chris Scheer, when COVID-19 hit. Hoping to restart the season with the fall production of the musical “Ragtime,” a plea for $40,000 was made to the community. It soon became clear that the company would need more like $60,000 to open. Of that, $25,000 has been raised to date.
“The reason that we need that money is that with the little bit of savings that we have we can actually launch a production. There are a lot of costs up front that you need to pay before you get any door money,” explained Kathleen Keenan, the company’s producing artistic director.
“The year-round theaters were at the end of their seasons, and summer theaters that start up in June had a little bit of lead time to prepare,” added Kim Bent, the theater’s founding artistic director. (Keenan and Bent are married.)
“We were one week away from the arrival of the cast for the first show of the season when everything had to be shut down,” Bent said.
Naming it for a hill in Braintree where he grew up, Bent began Lost Nation Theater in 1977 in Bristol to tour new and experimental theater to Montreal, New York City and around Vermont. He was joined by Keenan in 1984 for his thesis production, “Gunslinger,” a poem he adapted for actor and music (Keenan on guitar), and they became a couple.
When Atlantic Theater Company left Montpelier City Hall (its first home), Lost Nation Theater and other local theater groups, including Unadilla and Phantom moved in with a collective season in 1989. The other companies withdrew the following year, so Lost Nation presented its first full season in what has become City Hall Arts Center — and so it has been ever since.
While Lost Nation has presented professional productions of traditional theater from Shakespeare to “Side by Side by Sondheim” to “The 39 Steps” to “Urinetown the Musical,” it has earned a unique place among professional theaters telling Vermont stories.
“The fact that we were able to stage ‘Stone,’ and take all that oral history material and boil it down to effective theater is pretty exciting and empowering for us,” Bent said of his own creation.
Presented both in 2006 and 2015, “Stone” remembers the history of Barre’s granite industry.
“The way the community responded was so fantastic, so humbling,” Bent said.
Lost Nation also has a long history of collaborating with Budbill, the late poet and playwright, beginning with the world premiere of his “Little Acts of Kindness” in 1993.
“That sort of set the tone,” Bent said. “It was a long time before we got to doing ‘Judevine’ (Budbill’s most famous play), first in 2007. Now we’ve done it three times.
“I think the last time we did it, for me, was the definitive production of ‘Judevine,’” he said.
Bent also adapted Barre children’s author Katherine Paterson’s “Lyddie” (2012) and Northeast Kingdom writer Howard Frank Mosher’s “Disappearances” (2018).
“Those were labors of love from our hearts in terms of what we feel we are really here for,” Bent said. “And it’s been wonderful that the community has agreed.”
Keenan, who has a passion for social causes, offers the example of the 2001 production of “Having Our Say: The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years,” Amy Hill Hearth’s compilation or oral histories of two women’s experiences from slavery to the Civil Rights Movement.
“It encapsulated everything that we believe is good about the theater,” Keenan said. “We were able to involve so many different groups within the community, and bring groups that were working on issues of diversity, racial justice, who didn’t know about each other yet (for educational programming). Shows like ‘Having Our Say’ or ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ help people recognize the human connection that we all have. That’s really important.”
In its 30 years in City Hall Arts Center, Lost Nation Theater has had its times of feast and famine financially (more famine), and artistic failures as well as successes (mostly), but the central Vermont community, over and over again, has proved that it sees it as the community’s theater.
“I feel Lost Nation Theater has grown into what we said we wanted it to be, which is a professional theater that’s rooted in community — that’s dedicated to its community, that’s part of its community,” Keenan said. “I think the quality of our work has grown, and that our roots in the community have grown as well.”
“For me, personally,” Bent said, “to have the opportunity to spin those Vermont stories and make them theatrically viable on stage has been particularly satisfying. ... I’m really proud of that, that we’ve become theater of Vermont.”
jim.lowe @timesargus.com / jim.lowe @rutlandherald.com
