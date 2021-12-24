The Local Legends Popup Chautauqua, which storyteller and musician Tim Jennings defines as “a collaboration with other unique and/or high-level local performance artists, in a variety show format,” will have a two-day run at the 4 Corners Schoolhouse in East Montpelier Monday and Tuesday.
The event will feature Jennings and his popular tales, the duo of Tom Mackenzie and Patti Casey, folksinger Jon Gailmor, Modern Times Theater, members of the musical Azarian family, a folk band and shape note singing.
“I’d categorize this variety show as seeing a lot of different types of entertainment,” Jennings said. “It’s country entertainment, but not ‘country music’ per se.”
According to Jennings, who is event producer, “People are longing to get out and be together and share in this style of entertainment and have their hearts lifted. I think all of those things will happen at these shows.”
This six-event mini-fest was created “because families are now vaccinated and it’s Christmas week,” Jennings said.
There will be two children’s shows offered. Monday’s schedule begins at 11 a.m. with Jennings and musician Grant Orenstein presenting their children’s program. This will include traditional folk tales and a “chalk talk” that he describes as “an old vaudeville style where the performer does drawings and tells the story with the audience participating in a call-and-response setting.”
Jennings will perform Jack Tales, which for this show includes stories about a boy named Jack and his two brothers,” which he described as “an American folk tale.” Jennings also promises a magic trick. This show is described as “Old tales, old tunes and a bit of magic.”
Shape note singing follows at 3:30 p.m. led by Mary Azarian. Singers of all levels of ability are invited and reminded to bring their Sacred Harp book. The day’s entertainment ends with an evening concert at 7:30 by MacKenzie and Casey, a popular folk duo known as Shady Rill.
Tuesday’s entertainment begins at 11 a.m. with Gailmor, the popular singer and children’s entertainer. Jennings said Gailmor brings “fun singing and joy. He’s a great entertainer. Kids and adults love Jon.”
The Old-Time Variety Show, Part 1 takes the stage at 3:30 p.m., featuring Modern Times Theater, the music of Jennings with R.D. Eno, Ethan and Francis Azarian, and Tom “Banjo” Azarian. Modern Times Theater is one of rural America’s leading comedy duos. Husband and wife performers Rose Friedman and Justin Lander create puppet shows, novelty songs, variety acts, street theater and community events.
According to Jennings, “Their precise and innovative musico-comedic style has delighted crowds of highbrow hipster aficionados as well as bumpkins and yokels for over a decade.”
The Azarians, who split their time between Vermont and Austin, Texas, will perform Ethan Azarian’s songs. Eno, a banjo wiz, will join Ethan Azarian on guitar and Jennings on English concertina for a musical interlude.
The day’s entertainment concludes with the Old-Time Variety Show, Part 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tom Azarian will perform his famous Cranky Show, a form of entertainment that is fairly old in concept, that features original paintings on paper scrolls in a box with a light behind it. Modern Times will perform a variety of new material, songs, and a cranky show of their own. Each of the variety shows will feature all different material. Jennings will do storytelling for each of the two shows.
COVID health precautions require proof of vaccination, masks, with social distancing in the one room schoolhouse. Each show will be open to 25 (half-capacity).
