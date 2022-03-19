After a whitewashed winter season, the latest exhibit at Rutland’s Castleton Bank University Gallery is a call for color. Vermont abstract artists Mary Fran Lloyd and Mareva Millarc use similar but distinct modes of color and they’re showcased together in the exhibit “Lloyd & Millarc: Symphony of Color.”
“I love how their work interacts in shape and color,” Oliver Schemm, director of Castleton Galleries said. “It’s different but similar, and they both work in a similar … intuitive way with shape and color and collage — intuitive response reaction. I thought it would be great to put them together and see how they work, what the conversation is visually.”
Lloyd says in her artist’s statement: “My art is an abstract vision of how I feel about a subject, a life experience, a new creation. I love the act of abstracting realism in order to convey my feelings toward a special subject matter.”
She has more than a dozen pieces in the exhibit and when we met on March 11 she said, “Most of my art comes from how I’m feeling at the time.”
The unexpected blending of particular bright colors in Lloyd’s busy pieces gives them life, like bright yellow with neon pink. Each one starts as a line drawing, called Neurographic art — a method that transforms anxiety and stress by drawing freeform lines.
“You draw the lines as to how you feel at that moment,” Lloyd explained. “Anybody can do it; you don’t have to be an artist. Then whenever a line intersects, there’s a sharp edge there, you round that off so any hard edge becomes a soft edge, and you concentrate on that.”
Millarc uses a variation of that style but begins with a longer period of gestation.
“The process of creating a piece begins long before applying the first mark on the canvas,” she said by email. “Memories, ideas, a work of art, an excerpt from a favorite book ... the sound of a lovely tune ... all blend together … becoming the prelude of what the work will become.”
“The painting develops quickly,” Millarc added, “and chooses its own pace and direction.”
Millarc and Lloyd have no preconceived notion of the work’s outcome, a big part of both the appeal and the mystery of the process.
“(It’s) what art brings out in you,” Lloyd said. “It brings out your feelings. You’re putting your heart and soul on a canvas. Once you get over the scary part it’s just so rewarding.”
Millarc called it a “curiosity to explore” and the dynamic of abstract shapes and color in the exhibit bounce off each other.
“They are fantastic artists as well as wonderful people who live in the area,” Schemm said. “They have a good following and we’re proud as a gallery to be able to show their work together.”
