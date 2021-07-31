“If you want to know the pulse of what teenagers are thinking, feeling, wanting, doing, needing right now — this is the show to come to,” Bess O’Brien said Monday afternoon.
She’s the producer of the “Listen Up” project — an original musical based on the true stories of more than 800 Vermont teenagers.
Rehearsals started in early July at Lyndon Institute with 2 dozen teen actors and crew. Opening night is at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the Northern Vermont Rugby Field, 1000 College Road in Lyndonville. From there, the tour makes stops in Norwich, Putney, Shelburne and Montpelier for live outdoor shows through Sunday, Aug. 15.
“This project is focused on raising the voices of youth throughout the state,” O’Brien said. “We talked with more than 800 youth across Vermont, created a script based on their stories, and had teens help write all the music. This is a great story of creative inspiration and youth resiliency.”
“I’m a very introverted person by nature, but this has helped me build confidence and realize my voice,” Miles Ellis Novotny, 16, of Burlington said.
O’Brien’s concept of a theater project that looked at the health of Vermont teens through storytelling took her and her team all over the state to talk with teenagers in individual interviews, roundtable conversations, and writing workshops. From that material a script was created, also by teens, as was the music, in conjunction with mentors and professionals.
“Every step of the way we’ve gone back to the source, which are teenagers,” O’Brien said.
And it wasn’t hard to find young Vermonters who were willing to share their stories.
“I think teens want to tell their stories,” O’Brien said. “They want to talk about what’s going on in their lives. When we were collecting the stories we worked with high schools, after-school programs, Boys & Girls Clubs, and teen centers and we would say do you want to talk to us for an hour? Usually there were a bunch of kids who wanted to.”
O’Brien conducted 37 individual interviews herself, the basis of which was simply, tell me about who you are, and what is important to you.
“Sometimes a teacher or principal would say, you should interview so and so, they’ve been really active in raising the Black Lives Matter flag, or this kid is an incredible writer, you should talk to him,” O’Brien said. “We wanted teens from all different kinds of backgrounds — here’s a teen who works on a farm, talk to him. Here’s a teen who is a new American, talk to them. It was finding a diversity of teens with a diversity of voices.”
Joy Holzhammer, 17, of Middlebury, was participating in something called the Young Writers Project when she heard about the opportunity to get involved.
“Through that I heard they were having meetings where young people were helping write a script for a musical that would be taking form in the next couple years,” Holzhammer said. “When we were done writing the scripts there was talk of writing songs, and I took part in that, too, and after all that I auditioned because I’d been seeing this through since the beginning of it taking shape.”
Holzhammer doesn’t have just one role. “There aren’t assigned roles.” she explained. “We take on different smaller ones throughout the play, but it’s very much playing ourselves telling the stories of young people in Vermont.”
She described the overall mood of the show as “very open,” and added, “It’s completely our voices. It’s our experiences and the experiences of so many people. It’s a very comprehensive look at what it’s like to be a young person in Vermont.”
“What’s cool about this show is a lot of times teens are in musicals that are fun, but they’re based on adult roles,” O’Brien said. “Whether it’s ‘My Fair Lady’ or ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ and this is all about their peers and who they are. So much of the play resonates with them because it was based on stories from their peers, written with their peers, and playing people like themselves.”
Novotny called the experience “Incredible!”
“Especially the fact that live theater is something I haven’t done since the pandemic, but also the show is very different from any show I’ve ever done,” he said.
O’Brien did a similar project in 2005 called “The Voices,” which stemmed from her background as a documentary filmmaker, and a desire to tell real stories.
“This was my theater equivalent to that,” she said. “I was trying to figure out what to do next, (and thought) why don’t we do the ‘Voices’ project again. It’s 15 years later, what are teens like 15 years later, what’s happened to them, are they the same, what’s changed, what are the new challenges, what are their new focuses, concerns, fears for the future, etcetera? So that’s really how it came about.”
The nine original songs were written by a group of over a dozen teens and five adult mentors, who decided together where in the show the songs belonged, and the kids decided which songs they wanted to work on. One called “Just Because” has the lyrics: “Just because you think I’m this doesn’t mean I’m that.”
“We gave them some guidance and they went off and wrote them,” O’Brien said. “They were rough, and we recorded them in a rough manner, and our musical directors scored them, and now they’re real songs.”
The show includes some mature material and covers a broad range of subjects from current affairs to deeply personal struggles.
“It’s going to be delightful, it’s going to be beautiful, it’s going to be intense,” O’Brien said. “There’s going to be some things that will maybe make you feel a little uncomfortable, but it’s important to listen. I think people are going to walk away so proud of our young people, especially in this tumultuous time in our world.”
“We hope this will integrate conversation about all kinds of different issues,” she added, “and that (people) will also learn something about teenagers that they might not have known before.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.