On a website called Actors Access, one job posting was seeking actor/musicians, and specifically vocalist/guitarists. Familiarity with the British Invasion era of the 1960s was a plus, as the job would be to tour a new show created around that time.
Teddy Grey, 23, of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, was the perfect candidate. He had a deep theater background, which occupied most of his time since he was 8 years old — he played Danny in “Grease” and Conrad Birdie in “Bye Bye Birdie” among others. But he’d also been playing guitar since he was a teenager.
“I started playing bass guitar when I was 11 years old, but I was terrible at it so I swapped it for guitar,” he said.
Grey saw the job posting, sent in a video of himself playing the songs requested — “Twist and Shout,” “She Loves You” and “Can’t Get No Satisfaction” — and today he’s the rhythm guitarist — acoustic and electric — and one of the vocalists in “The British Invasion — Live On Stage.”
The show is a time travel back in music history. A live band of talented musicians cast from a wide net of performers plays all of the hits from the iconic British pop sound of the 1960s — The Rolling Stones, Dave Clark 5, The Animals, Hollies, Dusty Springfield, The Kinks, and dozens more. The 50-plus-city tour launched Feb. 12 and makes a stop in Rutland at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27.
A communications major in college, Grey was about to take the traditional 9-to-5 route but realized how important performing was to him. During a recent phone interview, he recalled a time when he was still in college and said, “I got to a point where I said, ‘Once I get out of here I’m definitely pursuing this.’ Because even if I fail at it I want to be able to say that I tried rather than just trying to get a communications job because it’s a little more secure. And based on where I’m at now, I’m glad I made that choice.”
And so after submitting a round of audition videos, Grey got the big call back.
“In late November they called me and the other people that were called back for the role into an in-person audition,” he said.
“We went into a room and jammed. Some ended up being cast for the show, and it felt really natural. It was unlike most theater auditions where you’re by yourself and it feels isolating and intimidating. This immediately felt like you were just jamming with friends and it became clear pretty quickly who adapted well to this kind of environment. I had a good feeling walking out of the audition room.”
Grey describes the show as a multi-media tribute concert with elements of musical theater that take you through the music of the 1960s and all the different artists of that era, spotlighting greatest hits but also “deep cuts as well.”
Created by the producers of the hit musical tribute “Simon & Garfunkel Story,” it spotlights songs from groundbreaking acts with live music, tailor-made costumes, and a theatrical portrayal of the era’s seismic shift of pop culture and history.
It was the right time, the right place for Grey, whose backgrounds in theater and music were complementary and made him a perfect candidate for the new show.
“I had one foot planted firmly in one world, and one foot firmly planted in another,” he said, “which made this project a perfect fit because it’s a merging of the two worlds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.