MIDDLEBURY — Playfully blending elements of dance, theater, storytelling and original live music, Lida Winfield Dance brings the innovative company work “Imaginary” to Middlebury College’s Mahaney Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 13 and 14. The work challenges how we understand ourselves, others and the world by sifting through facts, allegations and possibilities.
“These magnificent moments of absurdity and righteous silliness … left me thinking more cheerfully, more seriously, more wholly about the way we see the world we inhabit and the people we share it with,” reported the Bates Dance Festival.
The production brings together the creative capacities of five accomplished artists, many with Middlebury connections: dance faculty member Lida Winfield; music professor Matthew Evan Taylor; alumna Ellen Smith Ahern ’05; Joseph Hall; and former Andrew W. Mellon Interdisciplinary Choreographer Maree ReMalia.
At a time when fear mongering about “the other” is at its peak, exploring our perceptions around identity is critical. “Imaginary” investigates our real and imagined perceptions of each other and the impact these impressions have. What do we have in common? How are we different from each other? How does imagination contribute to our fears?
Winfield is an innovative dancer, choreographer, spoken-word artist and educator. She has been the keynote presenter for educational conferences across the U.S., performing her work “In Search of Air: Growing Up Dyslexic.” Winfield has taught and performed at colleges, festivals and venues around the U.S. and in Mexico, and in 2011, toured original duet work with Ellen Smith Ahern across Europe. Winfield studied at The School for New Dance Development in Amsterdam and earned an MFA from Goddard College.
Since “Imaginary’s” premiere in 2018, the original performance team has reconvened for residencies at Vermont Performance Lab and at Jacob’s Pillow, one of the oldest and most prestigious dance centers in the country. With a residency at Bates Dance Festival in July 2019, the team reworked parts of the piece and added composer Taylor, who not only created original live music for the piece, but became a fully moving member of the work.
Tickets are $22, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts. The Mahaney Arts Center (MAC) is located at 72 Porter Field Road in Middlebury, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street.
