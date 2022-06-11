“You invent the dead in your own image,” says Marie-Josefte Corriveau.
“As soon as someone is dead you start to invent stories about them — and then you bury them underneath those stories,” says La Corriveau, an 18th century Québécois woman who met a grisly end at the hands of the British — but went on to a lively afterlife in folklore and ghost stories.
A distant forbear of actor and playwright Abby Paige, La Corriveau has a lot to say — and doesn’t hesitate to say it — in Paige’s new play “Les Filles du Quoi?”
La Corriveau, Franco-American beat writer Jack Kerouac, an English Canadian reporter and a host of other characters, all performed by Paige, come to the Lost Nation Theater stage beginning next week in the world premiere of Paige’s exploration of identity, ancestry, and storytelling, “Les Filles du Quoi?” Comedic and somewhat bilingual, this one-woman show delves into Paige’s questions about her French-Canadian roots, Canadian culture, and stories we tell ourselves.
“Abby’s exploration can be anybody’s search. She’s uncovering universal truths about how we identify ourselves and how we tell stories about that,” explained Kim Bent, Lost Nation’s founding artistic director, who is directing.
“Abby cuts through the complex chains that both connect and separate us, and she imagines other ways of being together that are more honest and truly accountable. It’s an amazing achievement,” Bent noted.
“Les Filles du Quoi?” has been five years in the making. Originally planned to premiere at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center in the Lost Nation summer season of 2020, its timing was disrupted by COVID. Now, opening the Montpelier professional theater’s summer 2022 season, it marks the company’s first full production in the theater with all elements in place — set, lighting, costumes, and live audience — since before the pandemic.
“Les Filles du Quoi?” grew out of Paige’s earlier solo play, “Piecework: When We Were French” commissioned for the 2009 Lake Champlain Quadricentennial celebrations in Burlington. For “Piecework,” Paige extensively researched and interviewed Vermont Franco-Americans, dramatized their stories, and performed the diverse group — from the parish priest’s housekeeper who knows all the gossip to a teenager with her own understanding of her roots to a baker on the finer points of a tourtiere.
In “Les Filles du Quoi,” Paige looks inward at her heritage and her perceptions of it. A descendant of French-Canadian immigrants to Vermont, Paige grew up in Burlington, then experienced her own emigration when she moved to Canada in 2008, married a Canadian, and lived there for 13 years. These days, they are again in Vermont.
“My own experience of my heritage and identity were deeply transformed by living as an immigrant in the country of my ancestors,” she explained.
“I was raised believing that I was French-Canadian. I, of course, had contact with relatives in Canada and knew I wasn’t really like them, but I somehow thought that living in Canada I was going to weave myself back in whatever fabric had been going on for the last 100 years,” Paige said.
Living there, “I couldn’t really figure out where I could fit in to Canadian culture,” she said.
Considering presenting “Piecework” there, Paige realized that the play, written for an audience south of the border, would require at least an extended introduction for context. That introduction took on a life of its own, which Paige developed into this more personal work.
“I want to understand where I come from beyond genetics, beyond genealogy, beyond history,” she said.
“Les Filles du Quoi,” draws its name from les Filles du Roi — the daughters of the king — young French women recruited to immigrate to New France in the 1660s to boost the French population there.
In the play, Paige interrogates herself about her heritage, imagining rather than interpreting her characters. Somewhat autobiographical, Paige, La Corriveau and Kerouac are its major characters, accompanied by a diverse group of Canadians. From her otherworldly realm, La Corriveau is a ghost with flare. Kerouac, problematic to Paige as well as to many of us, is the one artist widely identified as Franco-American, she observes.
Some portions are spoken in French — the audience has the benefit of projected subtitles — but the gist of the meanings, if not the exact words, will likely be understood by even non-French speakers.
In her writing and performing, Paige is agile in her characters’ development.
“Abby is one of those actors who can be drop dead, roll on the floor, be funny and breathtakingly poignant. She’s got enormous range and capacity,” said Kathleen Keenan, Lost Nation’s producing artistic director.
Paige has had long relationship with Lost Nation including on stage in “Judevine,” “Pride and Prejudice,” and “Love Letters Made Easy.” Her 2012 video of “Piecework” was filmed at Lost Nation in 2012.
“Lost Nation is the perfect place to premiere this show because they are so dedicated to making theater that responds to place and community,” Paige said. “There is something that can be especially transformative about seeing stories and characters you recognize in an intimate way, and I respect how much Kim and Kathleen have built that into the life of the theater, telling stories about Vermont and that connect Vermont to the wider world.”
