The debut exhibitions at Hall Art Foundation, its first since the pandemic, is a blockbuster. Two lifelong painters, Leon Golub and Lois Dodd, are featured in the multiple buildings that compose the foundation campus, under the direction of Maryse Brand. The complex exhibits are arranged chronologically, by artist, and have excellent signage, and presentation books with relevant information, that make a viewing extremely visitor friendly. There are also QR codes, which activate voice explanations for auditory accessibility.

Leon Golub

amoreb@earthlink.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.