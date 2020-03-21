Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the following cancelations have been reported, and it is wise to call ahead when planning to attend any event. Note that Gov. Phil Scott, in declaring a state of emergency, ordered all events involving more than 50 people canceled until April 15. For the latest, go online to www.rutlandherald.com/features/vermont_arts/ or www.timesargus.com/latest-vermont-arts-cancelations.
AVA Gallery
LEBANON, N.H. – AVA has decided to close its campus to the public. This means all classes, community programs, and events (including AVA’s Annual Silent Auction and current exhibitions) are postponed until a later date. Information at www.avagallery.org.
Bach Organ MarathonMONTPELIER – The sixth annual Bach Organ Marathon, scheduled for March 22, at Christ Episcopal Church, has been canceled. For information, email homeplacegirl@gmail.com.
Barre Opera House
BARRE – The Barre House has canceled or postponed all performances through and including April 16. For information, go online to www.barreoperahouse.org.
BCA Center
BURLINGTON – Burlington City Arts is closing the BCA Center at 135 Church St. and BCA Studios at 405 Pine St. until Monday, April 6, when it will be reevaluated. Information at www.burlingtoncityarts.com.
Brandon Music
BRANDON – Brandon Music is suspending all concerts up until April 6 (amended from the end of March). For information, email info@cmacvt.org.
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center
BRATTLEBORO – Closed through March 24. For information, call 802-257-0124, or go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org.
Brattleboro Music Center
BRATTLEBORO – The Brattleboro Music Center is closing temporarily in order to do its part to help reduce any health risks to the community. All lessons and classes, including after school string programs, are suspended. Staff will reassess the Music School’s closure March 27 and make another announcement at that time. Concerts and related rehearsals are postponed through April 26. Check for updates at https://bmcvt.org.
Burlington Choral Society
BURLINGTON – Burlington Choral Society will postpone its spring concert originally scheduled for April 25. For information, go online to www.bcsvermont.org.
Capital City Concerts
MONTPELIER – Capital City Concerts has canceled its 20th anniversary concerts, scheduled for April 25 and 26. Information at www.capitalcityconcerts.org.
Catamount Arts
ST. JOHNSBURY – Catamount Arts will be closed to the public until further notice. All March and April events have been postponed. For the latest, go online to www.catamountarts.org.
Cathedral Arts
BURLINGTON – Cathedral Church of St. Paul (Episcopal) has announced Cathedral Arts concerts are canceled for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. Information at www.cathedralarts.org.
Chandler Center for the Arts
RANDOLPH – Chandler will be suspending all programming through the end of April. For information, email outreach@chandler-arts.org or call 802-728-9878 x103.
Comics on a Mission
BRATTLEBORO – The Hatch will postpone Comics on a Mission, scheduled for April 4 at The Latchis, until May 9. Information at www.vermontartsliving.com.
Counterpoint
MONTPELIER – Counterpoint Vocal Ensemble is postponing its “Tintinnabulations” concerts, scheduled for March 27 and 28, until later in the year. For information, go online to www.counterpointchorus.org.
Farmers Night
MONTPELIER – The Farmers Night concert series has been cancelled for the remainder of the season.
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts
BURLINGTON – The Flynn is canceling the remainder of its season through May 31. The Flynn will reevaluate the status of Burlington Discover Jazz Festival and its summer camps April 13. For information, for online to www.flynncenter.org.
Grange Hall Cultural Center
WATERBURY CENTER – Grange Hall Cultural Center is suspending all public programming until March 31, at which time the situation will be reassessed. Information at www.grangehallcc.com.
Green Mountain Film Festival
MONTPELIER – The Green Mountain Film Festival, scheduled for March 20-25 at the Savoy Theater, has been cancelled. For information, go online to www.gmffestival.org.
Green Mountain Youth Symphony
BARRE – The Green Mountain Youth Symphony concert scheduled for April 5 is canceled. Information at www.gmys-vt.org.
Higher Ground
SOUTH BURLINGTON – In light of the growing concerns, Higher Ground will postpone most shows through April 12. For the latest, go online to www.highergroundmusic.com.
Highland Center for the Arts
GREENSBORO – The Highland Center for the Arts plans include reopening to the public, with access to gallery, café and box office, on April 15, when it will resume its full schedule of events. Information at www.highlandartsvt.org.
Hopkins Center
HANOVER, N.H. – The Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College is postponing or canceling all events scheduled to take place before May 31. Information at https://hop.dartmouth.edu/event-status.
KCP Presents
ST. JOHNSBURY – All remaining KCP Presents spring shows (Peking Acrobats, Paula Poundstone, David Bromberg, Red Baraat) have been postponed and will be rescheduled; new dates available soon. Information at www.catamountarts.org/kcp-presents.
Lebanon Opera House
LEBANON, N.H. – The Lebanon Opera House will not present public events through April 30. For information, call 603-448-0400, or go online to www.lebanonoperahouse.org.
Lost Nation Theater
MONTPELIER – Lost Nation Theater has canceled all events at least through the end of March, and postponed its first show of the season, “Gruff-the Musical.” The city granted permission to extend its season into the late fall/early winter. Information at www.lostnationtheater.org.
Lyric Theatre
BURLINGTON - Lyric Theatre is postponing its spring production of “Matilda.” Information at https://lyrictheatrevt.org.
Middlebury Acting Company
The Middlebury Acting Company will postpone its production of “Outside Mullingar,” scheduled for April 2-5 at Middlebury Town Hall Theater, until September. For information, go online to www.middleburyactors.org.
Middlebury College
MIDDLEBURY – Middlebury College has canceled all arts events through April 12. For information, go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts.
Montpelier Chamber Orchestra
MONTPELIER – The Montpelier Chamber Orchestra has canceled its spring concerts, “Further Afield,” scheduled for March 21. For more information, go online to www.mcovt.org.
New England Youth Theatre
BRATTLEBORO – New England Youth Theatre has decided to suspend all programming, events, and performances. Information at www.neyt.org.
Northern Stage
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – Northern Stage will be suspending all public programming through May 3. “Frozen Jr.” and “Million Dollar Quartet” may be scheduled later this season. For information, go online to https://northernstage.org.
Opera Company of Middlebury
MIDDLEBURY – The Opera Company of Middlebury is postponing its production of Tchaikovsky’s “The Maid of Orleans” until next season. Plans continue for Bernstein’s “Candide” in October. Mark your calendars for “The Maid of Orleans” on June 4, 6, 10, 12, 2021. Information at https://ocmvermont.org.
Shelburne Museum
SHELBURNE – Shelburne Museum will temporarily be closed to the public. Administrative offices will continue to be open regular business hours. For the latest, go online to https://shelburnemuseum.org.
Sheldon Museum
MIDDLEBURY – The Sheldon Museum is closed to April 14. For information, go online to www.henrysheldonmuseum.org.
Spruce Peak Arts
STOWE – Spruce Peak Arts will be suspending all public programming through March 31. For information, call 802-760-4634 or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org.
Studio Place Arts
BARRE – Studio Place Arts is opened to a limited number of viewers.The Big Arty SPA Happening (B.A.S.H.) has been moved to May 29. For information, go online to www.studioplacearts.com.
Stage 33 LiveBELLOWS FALLS – The concert by David Rosane & The Zookeepers, scheduled for March 22 at Stage 33 Live, has been canceled. For information, go online to http://stage33live.com.
Town Hall TheaterMIDDLEBURY – Town Hall Theater has decided to postpone or suspend all public performances through April 30. For information, go online to https://townhalltheater.org.
UVM Festival of New Music
BURLINGTON — The UVM Festival of New Music, scheduled for March 28 and 29, is postponed until next academic year. There is no date yet for the rescheduled festival. For information, go online to www.newmusicuvm.org.
UVM Lane Series
BURLINGTON - The UVM Lane Series is canceling its concert featuring David Kaplan, Tessa Lark, and Colin Carr on Friday, March 20. The series will be in touch with ticket holders for this show, and subsequent shows, next week regarding this situation. For information, go online to www.uvm.edu/laneseries.
Valley Players
WAITSFIELD – Valley Players are postponing the opening of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” from April 3 to April 10, possibly later. Updates are at www.valleyplayers.com
Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre
RUTLAND - Vermont Actors’ Repertory Theatre is postponing its production of Jeanne Beckwith’s “The End of the World as We Know It,” scheduled to open April 17, until late summer or early fall. For information, go online to www.actorsrepvt.org.
Vermont Center for Photography
BRATTLEBORO – Vermont Center for Photography will only be open by appointment on a limited basis going forward. Email info@vcphoto.org to make appointments.
Vermont Humanities
MONTPELIER – Vermont Humanities is postponing all of its public events through May 15. Information at www.vermonthumanities.org.
Vermont Stage
BURLINGTON – Vermont Stage Company is canceling the remaining week of performances of “Marie and Rosetta,” its production of “The Pitmen Painters,” the Spring Youth Company showcase, and the spring Youth Company production of “Twelfth Night.” Information at www.vermontstage.org.
Vermont International Film Festival
BURLINGTON – The VTIFF is postponing “Global Roots Film Festival: The Reporter” and other monthly screenings scheduled for March and April. Information at https://vtiff.org.
Vermont Symphony Orchestra
BURLINGTON – The remainder of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra’s 2019-20 season has been postponed indefinitely. For the latest information, including the ticket situation, go online to www.vso.org.
Vermont Virtuosi
MONTPELIER – Vermont Virtuosi’s spring concert, “Incandescendence,” scheduled for March 28 at the Unitarian Church, has been postponed. For information, call 802-881-9153, or go online to www.lamaurermlute.com.
Weston Playhouse
WESTON – Weston Playhouse Theatre has canceled all events through April 10. For information, go online to www.westonplayhouse.org.
WRIF Fest 2020
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – WRIF Fest 2020, originally scheduled for May 6-10 at the Briggs Opera House, will be postponed (new date TBD). Information at www.wrif.org.
T.W. Wood Gallery
MONTPELIER – The T.W. Wood Gallery is closed until early April when public school resumes. Information at www.twwoodgallery.org.
This list was updated at 9 a.m. Friday, March 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.