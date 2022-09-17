Music lovers looking to savor some live sounds to close out summer have plenty of compelling options in the coming week.
Here’s a look at some of the September offerings:
Tuesday: The Sheepdogs
The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, rock band brings its vintage blend of Southern boogie-rock, groove-based psychedelia, and bluesy ballroom swagger back to Vermont for the first time since a 2018 show at ArtsRiot.
The guitar-driven retro rockers perform in support of their seventh album “Outta Sight,” released in June. The record finds the band getting back to its rock roots after the psychedelic exploration of its previous album, 2018’s “Changing Colours.”
“The band still operates under the same principle we were founded on,” says bassist Ryan Gullen in the band’s press materials, “dudes who like to rock, making music that sounds like what we like to listen to because there’s nothing like that around us.”
The Sheepdogs and opener Boy Golden perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $18 in advance, $22 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Wednesday: Tai Verdes
The fast-rising California singer-songwriter brings his infectious “bedroom pop with a hip-hop twist,” as it’s been called, in support of his just-released sophomore album. “HDTV,” released Sept. 16, is a follow-up to his wildly popular 2021 debut album, “TV.”
The 6-foot s7-inch Verdes, 26, rose to prominence in 2020 with his breakout single, “Stuck in the Middle,” and last year’s hit song, “A-O-K,” both of which went viral on TikTok.
“His musical origins may be ordinary,” said syracuse.com of a recent central New York performance, “but he is a natural showman and performs with the polish of a veteran singer.”
Tai Verdes performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $25 in advance, $28 day of show (all ages): call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Thursday: The Suffers, Dwight & Nicole
Houston Gulf Coast soul band The Suffers teams up with standout Vermont blues-soul-pop group Dwight & Nicole for a dynamite double-bill in Burlington.
The Suffers, a seven-piece group fronted by charismatic lead singer Kam Franklin, perform in support of their third album, “It Starts with Love,” released in June via Missing Piece Records.
Gulf Coast soul band performs in support of its third album, “It Starts with Love,” released in June via Missing Piece Records.
“I wanted to make a record that sounded like Houston,” says Franklin in press materials. “You’ve got the hard edges and tough exteriors and hip-hop swagger, but then you’ve also got the sounds of the choir and the soulfulness and even a little bit of twang.”
The Suffers and Dwight & Nicole perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Backside 405, 405 Pine St., Burlington (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Friday: Reproductive Rights Rally
In the wake of the overturning of Roe v Wade in June, Ripton-based singer-songwriter Sarah King knew she had to do something in response.
The result is Reproductive Rights Rally that features five female-led Vermont bands — King; singer Kat Wright; indie-pop singer-songwriter Francesca Blanchard; neo-soul group Acquamossa; and indie-rock band Father Figuer — and a variety of community and political leaders.
All proceeds from the show will be donated to the National Network of Abortion Funds.
Kat Wright, Francesca Blanchard, Sarah King, Acquamossa and Father Figuer perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Backside 405, 405 Pine St., Burlington as part of the Reproductive Rights Rally (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Sept. 23-Oct. 1: Brian McCarthy Jazz Orchestra feat. Ray Vega
“I have always wanted to write for my own jazz orchestra featuring the talent we have here in Vermont,” says Vermont saxophonist Brian McCarthy in a news release, “and the pandemic really pushed me to not wait any longer.”
The Hardwick-born, Colchester-based musician teams up with Burlington-based jazz luminary Ray Vega in McCarthy’s 17-piece jazz orchestra for a series of performances that include a program of Latin jazz originals and classic standards arranged by McCarthy and Vega.
The Brian McCarthy Jazz Orchestra feat. Ray Vega performs the following Vermont shows:
— Friday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., McCarthy Arts Center, St. Michael’s College, Colchester. Free.
— Saturday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., Alexander Twilight Theatre, Vermont State University, Lyndon (KCP Presents). Tickets are $10 (general admission; free for Vermont State University community); call or go online to www.catamountarts.org
— Saturday, Oct. 1, 6:30 p.m., Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, Stowe (Spruce Peak Arts). Tickets are $20-$35; call 802-760-4634 or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org
Sept. 24: Little Feat
One of America’s most distinctive and longest-running rock bands, Little Feat returns to the Flynn 10 months after its “By Request” tour. This time out, the Feat celebrates the 45th anniversary of its classic 1977 live album “Waiting for Columbus.”
Little Feat and opener Miko Marks perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at The Flynn, Burlington (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $58.75-$265; call 802-863-5966 or go online to www.flynnvt.org
Sept. 24: Sierra Hull
The acclaimed bluegrass singer-songwriter and ace mandolinist, who turns 31 on Sept. 27, performs a full-length set with her band of virtuoso musicians.
Sierra Hull and opener Taylor Rae perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show (all ages): call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
