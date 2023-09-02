Safe to say it’s been a tough season for summer concerts, with weather-driven cancellations (Jerry Jam, Guster), stripped-down versions (Cabot Arts and Music Festival), delays (Shakey Graves/Lucius) and general stress and sogginess.

But there have certainly been plenty of glorious musical moments this summer and more to be had as the season comes to a hopefully drier close in a few weeks. Here’s a look at some hot shows for increasingly chilly nights.

thomaswhuntington@hotmail.com