Six months after his untimely passing last November, the result of a head injury from a bicycle accident, Larry Gordon, the founder of Onion River Chorus, Village Harmony and Northern Harmony, will be celebrated with LarryFest in a Memorial Day weekend of activities at Goddard College in Plainfield.
“We’re looking forward to being together outdoors under the big tents, sharing a potluck lunch on Saturday and letting music, dance and community sooth our souls,” the Village Harmony Web page said, announcing the tribute.
“We’re honored to have Bread and Puppet joining us Saturday for a funeral march and singing as well as many beloved Village Harmony Alumni singers for our Sunday concert. The memorial ceremony Saturday and benefit concert on Sunday will be livestreamed for anyone who can’t make it in person.”
Free musical activities are planned for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 28: shape-note singing all day, Balkan and English country dancing, a memorial collaborative art project and spaces for informal music making and togetherness. There will also be a memorial gathering that will include a funeral march with Bread and Puppet.
The benefit concert, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, will be a “musical celebration with performances by local, regional and international musicians influenced by Larry Gordon and Village Harmony.”
Larry Gordon built a large and loving following among singers and audiences with his work. He was beloved worldwide for his efforts founding and co-directing the world music organization Village Harmony.
In an article in The Times Argus last November many of his friends remembered him. “Gordon brought shape-note singing to Vermont in the early 1970s,” according to Mark Dannenhauer, long associated with Bread and Puppet Theater. He recalled Gordon introducing the emotionally visceral a cappella music in the puppeteers’ living quarters when Bread and Puppet was in residence at Goddard College’s Cate Farm. The theater troupe’s founders Peter and Elka Schumann took to it enthusiastically, Dannenhauer said.
“Their 1972 performance of ‘Stations of the Cross’ was the first time shape-note singing surfaced in a Bread and Puppet production and in the years since it has been a frequent element in the group’s performances.”
The article went further explaining that, “Gordon also brought Vermonters down south. He formed the Word of Mouth Chorus in the mid-1970s, which toured the American South in 1978. That same year, the chorus recorded the album ‘Rivers of Delight — American Folk Hymns from the Sacred Harp Tradition’ for Nonesuch, an alt-classical label. In addition to its shape-note repertoire, the Word of Mouth Chorus sang Balkan, Medieval and Renaissance numbers.”
Gordon’s influence and energy brought him to the forefront of traditional vocal music in America and worldwide.
The Montpelier Bridge memorialized Gordon last November. “Gordon was employed as a music teacher at Hazen Union High School in Hardwick and in 1988 he managed to transport a group of students to Georgia and Alabama for a sacred harp convention. The students sang at concerts on the way down and on the way back to Vermont.
“The experience led to the formation of Village Harmony in 1989. Gordon put together a small ensemble of singers from several central Vermont high schools that performed a concert and then went on a 10-day tour. In 1990, the first Village Harmony summer camp took place, inaugurating a tradition of week-long rehearsal residencies followed by performing tours.
“What began as one camp in Vermont grew. Gordon expanded the operation until eventually there were adult camps as well as teen camps in Europe, as well as the United States, and in the Republic of Georgia and South Africa. Participants stay in the homes of the community members who are hosting them.”
Times Argus-Rutland Herald Arts Editor Jim Lowe remembered Gordon and his influence this way: “What made Larry so successful and beloved was his irresistible mix of human qualities. His love of people and always seeing the best in them attracted folks to his myriad projects. And his genuine humility helped him, despite being largely self-trained, become an expert in a number of choral traditions, including shape-note singing, Eastern European ethnic song, and early Baroque choral music — and he even made forays into contemporary classical.”
