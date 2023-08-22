LCCMF Review

Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival Co-artistic Directors Soovin Kim and Gloria Chien (pictured), with clarinetist Jose Franch-Ballester, opened the festival with Béla Bartók’s “Contrasts” Sunday at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester, continuing at locations throughout Chittenden County through Aug. 27.

 Joanna Rae Photography

The 15th annual Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival opened with a program of four fine, varied performances Sunday at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester that went a long way in showcasing its wide musical breadth, save for vocal music — and that’s coming.

Sunday’s program opened with its finest work, as well as most compelling performance. Béla Bartók’s 1938 “Contrasts” for clarinet, violin and piano was written for the great jazz — and occasionally classical — clarinetist Benny Goodman and Hungarian violinist Joseph Szigeti with whom he premiered it and recorded it (still available). It is Goodman we owe for the jazzy nature of the work, Szigeti for its virtuosity, and Bartók for its musical brilliance and resonance.

