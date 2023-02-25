Killington Music Festival, the Rutland region’s summer classical music school now in its 41st year, is perhaps best-known to the public for its excellent faculty concerts. But, for Maria Fish, Killington’s executive director of more than 20 years, the real gems are the festival’s free community outreach concerts.
“For me personally, the outreach concert series is a treasure that not everybody is aware of,” Fish said. “It’s very important to me, but it’s very important to the students for two reasons. It’s giving them an opportunity to perform for a live audience, and it also gives them the opportunity to give back to the community.
“They have to work very hard to get to where they are,” Fish said, “But it’s a gift, too, that they’re sharing.”
This summer, June 25-July 21, Killington Music Festival and its artistic director, violinist Daniel Andai, will welcome some 50 young musicians, high school-age and older, and 22 high-level faculty members and guest artists to Killington Resort. There will be the usual Saturday Music in the Mountains faculty concert series July 2-23, as well as formal student concerts.
The festival’s community outreach concerts may, in fact, reach an even larger audience than the formal performances.
“When I started, they were doing it on a much smaller scale than what we’re doing,” Fish said. “It’s more formalized as a program now. It’s expected — it’s what we’re known for.
“It’s one of the reasons kids come,” she said. “It’s for the performance opportunities that aren’t just on the mountain, but throughout the community for a population that if we weren’t doing this, I’m not so sure they would have a live concert to attend.”
At each concert, Fish finds a few people who have never heard live chamber music.
“Then some of these people come to our faculty concerts on Saturday nights,” she said.
In 2022, during COVID, the festival was closed, but Fish brought faculty members to replace the students in several outreach concerts throughout the community that would be otherwise canceled.
“The feedback I’m getting from people — this is two years later — is just what it meant to them to hear a live concert by our faculty during that time was just very, very moving,” Fish said.
So, since COVID, the community outreach concerts are not just by the students, but by faculty as well. This year, free outreach concerts are already planned for Rutland Free Library (July 12 and 19), the Castleton Community Center, Rutland Regional Medical Center, Rutland Boys & Girls Club, and several of the nursing homes.
One of Fish’s big disappointments is that for several years, Killington hasn’t been able to take the student outreach concerts to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Center.
“Hopefully, by this summer, that concert can take place,” she said. “That has always been a very moving concert.”
