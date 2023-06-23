The signs are there. Classical musicians are replacing skiers, and Pico Mountain Lodge is transitioning for the 41st annual Killington Music Festival — a chamber music school for topnotch college-age musicians with an international faculty.

“It’s contagious,” Maria Fish, longtime executive director, says of the excitement for all those involved. “It’s real because we moved the pianos today (Monday). Pico’s sign says ‘Killington Music Festival’ so that’s exciting to see, too!”

