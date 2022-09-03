Fast-rising singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun brings her cathartic folk-pop to the Higher Ground Ballroom Sept. 10, the first of only three headline dates on her “Purple Haze” tour.

The tour name is not a nod to the classic Jimi Hendrix song, though Oladokun cites Hendrix as a major influence on her music. Rather, it’s a new emotionally driven single she wrote while in Los Angeles after some wildfires, released in May ahead of her forthcoming album.

