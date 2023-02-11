Two sets of nested squares, side by side against a white background, share space within a simple aluminum frame. The four squares in each print have exactly the same dimensions. They are exactly the same four colors — shades of blue and green — but the colors are in reversed order. And what a difference!

“Every perception of color is an illusion … we do not see colors as they really are. In our perception they alter one another,” said pioneering artist Josef Albers around 1950, in the early days of his seminal “Homage to the Square” color exploration series.

