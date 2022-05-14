The Vermont Symphony Orchestra Chorus marks its return with the powerful Gloria by John Rutter.
“It gives the right tone coming after this COVID crisis,” explains director José Daniel Flores-Caraballo. “I would describe it as explosive. It’s a piece that conveys exuberant joy. The brass is very, very festive and rhythmic and the chorus is as exuberant and joyful.”
The VSO Chorus will perform John Rutter’s Gloria for chorus, brass and organ, plus other works: at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the Cathedral Church of St. Paul in Burlington; and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Rutland’s Grace Congregational Church. The chorus will be joined at the Burlington concert by organist Mark Howe, and in Rutland by organist Alastair Stout, and at both by members of the VSO brass and percussion sections.
Written by Rutter in 1974, the Latin text of Gloria is based on the Roman Catholic Mass. According to Rutter, “It is a “centuries-old challenge to the composer: exalted, devotional and jubilant by turns.”
“Rutter is known mostly for music that is quite accessible and beautiful for most audiences,” Flores-Caraballo said. “But many people don’t know that Rutter writes bravura literature as well, that presents quite a bit of challenge to musicians, and the Gloria is one of them.”
Flores-Caraballo replaced the late Robert De Cormier, the founding director of the VSO Chorus, in 2015. Flores-Caraballo is also artistic and executive director of the Albany (New York) Pro Musica and resident conductor at SUNY Albany
Rutter’s Gloria is comprised of three movements, with a reflective middle movement in which the organ plays an important solo.
“So it’s actually a dialogue between the organ and the chorus,” Flores-Caraballo. “It begins really explosively and joyful, reflective and meditative in the middle. And it ends with another explosion of sound.”
Flores-Caraballo purposely chose this Gloria to close the program.
“I would like to take a moment to reflect in these trying times in which we are living, and allow the music to bring us some hope,” he said.
Although organists Howe and Stout will accompany the chorus at their respective churches, Flores-Caraballo will step up for a solo performance of J.S. Bach’s Toccata in C Major.
“In planning the concert, we realized I had not played the organ in Vermont,” Flores-Caraballo said. “I play recitals, but for some reason I have never played a concert in Vermont. The fact that we’re playing in two churches, I felt I should play something.”
For the first half of the program, the chorus sets the tone for such titles as “You are the New Day.”
“The composer John David was watching the news of the threat of nuclear war, and he was quite depressed. He decided, wait a minute, there needs to be hope,” Flores-Caraballo said.
Included also is the David Brunner piece “I Dream a World,” in which peace is still possible and love is still the last word. Moses Hogan’s “Abide with Me” asks for help from the divine. James Mulholland’s ‘A Red, Red Rose” is about love, once again. Robert Harris’ canticle ‘The Hungry Angels,” sets a poem about the children being angels that we are given to take care of. And there’s much more.
“Coming from COVID, the suffering, the million lives lost, and this is not just statistics, these are real people, real suffering people,” Flores-Caraballo said. It’s dreadful for everyone, so I wanted the concert to be uplifting. The music in the first half is reflective with very uplifting lyrics. And I wanted to finish with uplifting music — that’s why we have the Gloria.”
The VSO Chorus recently began rehearsals without seeing each other for two years, a consequence of the COVID pandemic.
“That’s a challenge for everyone because this pandemic is still around us, so they’re coming to rehearse with masks and we have to be very careful with each other,” Flores-Caraballo said. “Still, if there is a silver lining in this pandemic in relation to the performing arts, it is that both audiences and performers alike have a renewed sense of understanding the value of live music.
“Life without it is not the same,” he said.
