John Fusco’s new album “heads west out of the Mississippi Delta and into the narrative landscape that has informed much of my filmmaking work,” says the acclaimed Morrisville-based filmmaker and musician.
“Borderlands” — released yesterday as the first offering from Fusco’s new label, Rocket 88 Records (under the umbrella of BMG) — is his third record and first since 2020’s stellar double-album, “John the Revelator.” Fusco’s excellent debut album, “John Fusco and the X-Road Riders,” was released in 2019.
Best known for his work as a screenwriter, producer and series creator — “The Highwaymen,” “Crossroads,” “Young Guns” and “Hidalgo,” among many — the blues has remained close to Fusco’s heart.
An assured, inspired and cohesive collection of songs and stories, “Borderlands” mines Fusco’s deep knowledge of blues and roots music and his compelling tales about colorful characters and deeper emotional landscapes.
It’s a bluesy, Tex-Mex-flavored exploration of southwestern mythos that’s rich with evocative imagery and masterful storytelling, set to a deft soundtrack that incorporates blues, gospel, outlaw country and Latin flavors.
The record continues Fusco’s fruitful collaboration with renowned guitarist and producer George Petit (Boz Scaggs, Michael McDonald, Terrance Blanchard), a neighbor of Fusco’s in nearby Stowe.
Petit lent his magic touch to much of “John the Relevator” and this time to all of “Borderlands,” which he engineered, produced, arranged, mixed at his own Petitjazz Studio (with additional engineering by Ben Collette at Tank Recording Studio in Burlington).
Petit arranged all 10 tunes — all Fusco originals except the traditional closer, “Ain’t No Grave” — and is the primary guitarist and sole bassist on the album.
“I had this narrative composed but left it to George to figure out the best way to present it,” says Fusco of Petit. “He has such a vast musical background and range that he is really able to find exactly what suits the music and intent best.”
Joining Fusco (piano, keyboards) and Petit on the album are drummer Russ Lawton (Trey Anastasio Band), Northeast Kingdom-based musician Patrick Ross on fiddle and mandolin, Matt Backer on slide guitar and dobro, Stuart Paton on percussion, Jane Boxall on marimba, Connor Young on trumpet, and Michael Hartigan on accordion.
Opener “Coyote Man” rides a steady-building groove to great effect, with nice rock guitar by Petit and bright trumpet by Young. And “Dance of the Seven Veils” is a sultry, flamenco-flavored border tale enhanced by percussion and Petit’s deft guitar.
“Horseback Jesus” and “Cowboy Picture” are centerpiece songs.
The former is a stripped-down song about the title character, a brown-skinned stranger who wants to save souls but meets his match in Cactus Jack — a dusty saloon tune that’s surprisingly relevant for our troubled times.
And the latter is a buoyant, poignant and anthemic album highlight that shines on Fusco’s vivid storytelling, Petit’s pretty guitar and Ross’s complementary fiddle and mandolin.
Ross also adds his signature touch to “Countrified Noise,” a backcountry roots romp that aptly captures the southern country-rock sound and culture coming out of the pandemic. Ditto “Run, Rez Dog, Run,” a sprightly, steady-driving ditty.
And the blues is well represented on the slow-burning “Bad Luck Rides Shotgun” and the slow-rolling “Cyanide Whiskey,” both of which feature Backer on slide guitar.
“Borderlands” was born out of pandemic soul searching and time spent as a part-time resident of Tucson, Arizona, which Fusco describes in the liner notes as “my southwestern home for all the mojo and medicine that comes with every desert bloom.”
The 10-song set delivers captivating and cinematic storytelling inspired by the American southwest — “the Wild West soul of America,” as Fusco calls it.
“I’m a storyteller who writes across mediums,” says Fusco, in a news release for the album.
“I was trying to give musical form to some emotions and questions about our broken country today, and telling a story seems to help me release that and frame those questions on a visceral level.”
Fusco, 63, who grew up in Connecticut but dropped out of school and ran away from home to travel the South on a mission to find pioneering Delta blues musicians, had early dreams of being a musician. The odyssey inspired him to write the script for the 1986 movie, “Crossroads,” a coming-of-age drama about a young guitarist traveling the South to learn about the blues.
Fusco’s screenwriting career had held precedence until several years ago when Cody Dickinson, the North Mississippi Allstars co-founder who produced Fusco’s debut album, encouraged his musical talent.
“Cody heard my songs and said that storytelling is missing in modern songs and that I should do more of that,” Fusco says. “And, during the pandemic, I had a lot of time to think about the soul of America and the legacy of White lies.”
“We have these hard truths about the border wall, immigration, racism, and hate crimes that made me reflect on the myth of the great frontier versus the darker agenda — which endures today.”
‘Borderlands’ is available on CD and vinyl at Amazon.com and on all streaming platforms.
