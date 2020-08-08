“The blues don’t let you go / Till you know what you need to know,” sings John Fusco on “Bone Deep,” a centerpiece song on his stellar new double-album, “John the Revelator.” “The blues won’t let you sleep / Till you dig beneath that heart of steel and feel / the blues bone deep.”
It’s a telling tune on a double album that’s full of them from the acclaimed Morrisville-based Renaissance man — best known for his work as a screenwriter, producer and series creator (“The Highwaymen,” “Crossroads,” “Young Guns” and “Hidalgo,” among many others) — and his band, the X-Road (pronounced “crossroad”) Riders.
“John the Revelator,” released July 31, is Fusco’s second album with the X-Road Riders and it’s a doozy.
An assured, inspired and cohesive collection of songs and stories, “John the Revelator” mines Fusco’s deep knowledge of blues and roots music and his compelling tales about colorful characters and deeper emotional landscapes.
The album continues Fusco’s fruitful collaboration with Cody Dickinson of celebrated blues-rock band North Mississippi Allstars, Fusco’s partner in the “southern chapter” of the X-Road Riders, as he calls his Mississippi-based members. In addition to multi-instrumentalist Dickinson, the southern crew includes singer Risse Norman and trombonist Sarah Morrow (Dr. John, Ray Charles Orchestra).
The “northern chapter” includes ace harmonica player Mark Lavoie of South Hero, guitarist Kurt Pierson and bassist Denny Diego of Barre, drummer Spencer Perry of Montpelier, and fiddler Patrick Ross of Newbury, among several others who perform with the band.
And on “John the Revelator,” it also includes renowned guitarist and producer George Petit, a neighbor of Fusco’s in nearby Stowe.
Petit’s magic touch is on virtually all of the double-album’s 20 songs: In addition to coproducing, recording, and mixing much of the album at Meadowlark Studios in Williston and in his own studio in Stowe — where he has a grand piano that Fusco used — he played guitar and bass on 10 tunes, tambourine on four more, and added sound effects to the opening title track.
Disc one is pure gold, an instant classic that rewards repeated listens. Joining “Bone Deep” in the highlight reel is the rollicking, trombone-fueled “It Takes a Man,” a cautionary tongue-in-cheek tale about machismo. And the Dr. John-like “Ophelia (Oh, I Feel Ya),” a playful tune showcases Fusco’s vocal and instrumental command.
“Don’t Mess Up a Good Thing” is a freewheeling winner with great female vocals and trombone, while “Why You Chose Me” is a sultry southern blues tune that fires on all cylinders. “Applejack Brandy” is a gorgeous love song for Fusco’s wife that’s suitably enhanced by Patrick Ross’ sublime fiddle playing.
And “Bad Dog” is an epic blues magnum opus featuring Pierson, Diego and Perry – “the badass boys from Barre Town,” as Fusco calls them. The gritty tune digs deep into an episode from Fusco’s early life in rural Connecticut — where he grew up as “a guy from the east side of the track,” he says, the son of a mechanic who owned a junkyard — and as a teenage runaway.
(Fusco dropped out of school at age 16 and traveled the South on a mission to find pioneering Delta blues musicians, an odyssey that inspired him to write the script for the 1986 movie, “Crossroads.”)
Disc two introduces a new side of Fusco, who said in a recent phone interview that he’d “been wanting to do more kind of Leon Russell-type ballads that were still bluesy and still gospel-infused, but more reflective, emotional songs.”
The beautifully melancholy opener “Song for Peter, about losing someone close to you to suicide, is especially poignant. And “Language of Angels” is another gem of a ballad that soars on Ross’s stellar fiddle work.
Other highlights include the upbeat and buoyant “Jacqueline” — complete with frisky lyrics and powerhouse female vocals — the classic southern rock of “Motel Laws of Arizona,” and the sultry swamp boogie of “Good Money After Bad.” And “The Sun Also Rises” is a soaring tune that closes out the proceedings in style.
“John the Revelator” is an astounding double-album that’s devoid of filler and long on inspiration — the latter of which seems to be in abundance these days for Fusco, who said he has enough material for a third album.
“I don’t know if it’s making up for lost time,” said Fusco, 61. “It’s just been a really creative time musically.”
“It’s an unusual experience for me in that I don’t really have a real dog in the music fight,” he said, adding: “That’s what’s exciting about it, because it’s authentic in that sense. It’s really about the work. It’s about the music.”
Sealing the deal is the “John the Revelator” cover art, which features artwork by Bobby Whitlock, best known as a keyboardist and singer for early-‘70s blues-rock band Derek & the Dominos. Whitlock, a friend and musical hero of Fusco’s who is now a painter, created the original cover art for the album.
