Canceled in 2020 and delayed until October this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival comes roaring back to life as the Jenny Brook Minifest Oct. 8-10 at the Tunbridge Fairgrounds with a program featuring high-quality bluegrass bands. From the Grammy nominated Po’ Ramblin’ Boys to local favorites, the Seth Sawyer Band, the entertainment is some of the best you’ll find at any bluegrass festival whether it’s in Kentucky or Vermont.
Festival producer Candi Sawyer is hoping for good attendance this year even though the festival is in October not its usual June date as in the previous 19 years. The schedule is somewhat different this year too. As Sawyer explained, “The only difference from the events that normally take place in June is that it doesn’t offer the side stages. Music will be presented on the outside Main Stage during the day and then move inside after the dinner break.”
Attendance is expected to be smaller than the 1,200 average attendance in previous years. “We are usually in June, and people are waiting to see what the weather will be like,” said Sawyer.
COVID-19 put a damper on all festivals in 2020 but some have rebounded this year. Sawyer said that at festivals she attended this summer “the crowds were huge. People were hungry to get out and experience live music.”
Even though she started booking acts in June and some were not available, Sawyer said, “We put together a very strong line-up.”
Sawyer is hoping that the fall colors will lure fans to Tunbridge as many attendees come with their own RVs. The grounds open Tuesday and attract people who are musicians themselves. Accordingly, there are several days for informal bluegrass jam sessions until concerts begin Friday.
Headlining the festival is the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys. This East Tennessee based quintet began in 2014 when mandolinist CJ Lewandowski who was working at a distillery in Sevierville, Tennessee, and playing solo gigs, gathered friends to play a regular distillery gig. Jereme Brown on banjo, Josh Rinkel on guitar and Jasper Lorentzen on bass became the band.
More recently the Po’ Boys added fiddler Laura Orshaw. The band has already won the 2018 International Bluegrass Music Award for Emerging Artist of the Year and a Grammy nomination. They are an instrumentally interesting and vocally high-level act.
A five-time winner of the International Bluegrass Music Association female vocalist title, Dale Ann Bradley has won five times as IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year. She performs with a talented backup band including guitarist Kim Fox, Matt Leadbetter on dobro, Mike Sumner on banjo and Ethan Burkhardt on bass.
Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass play “unadorned and intense traditional bluegrass.” The group has received over 15 Bluegrass Music Award nominations, and won the 2009 IBMA Song of the Year for “Don’t Throw Mama’s Flowers Away,” and in 2016 Danny Paisley was awarded the IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year. In 2020, Paisley joined an elite group of vocalists to be awarded the Male Vocalist of the Year for the second time, an achievement of only eight others in bluegrass music history.
The Amanda Cook Band features the vocals of Cook and a stellar backup band. Her album “Point of No Return” was released in 2019 and received a lot of airplay. Her newest project “Narrowing the Gap” was released in March. It has been called “her grassiest project to date.”
Rock Hearts from Rhode Island brings together five veteran musicians from southern New England. They are propelled by the vocals of guitarist Alex MacLeod, one of the best bluegrass vocalists around.
The Feinberg Brothers hail from Long Island, New York. The band features brothers Rourke (fiddle) and Patrick (mandolin) singing lead and tenor, along with their father and longtime bluegrass musician Ronnie Feinberg on guitar and vocals.
Corey Zink’s baritone vocals stand out among bluegrass singers. He’s also well-versed with various instruments, including mandolin, bass guitar, bass fiddle and acoustic guitar. As a performer he is known for “capturing his audience” with his music, commentary, comedy and interaction with band members.
Michelle Canning is a singer-songwriter with Massachusetts roots, and now makes her home in Nashville. Canning has produced two albums, “The Flower and the Serpent” (2015) and “The Next Eleven Miles” (2018), about her journey from college into the unknown but very real world. She is the only female and youngest person to earn the title New England Banjo Champion.
Anchoring the band performances is Vermont-based The Seth Sawyer Band. The quartet has been playing its distinctive brand of country-infused traditional bluegrass for more than 25 years. The two constants over that quarter century have been bandleader Seth (guitar, vocals) and his wife Candi (bass, vocals), who met in 1991 at the Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival and began playing music together not long afterward. Sawyer’s songs have been recorded by the Warrior River Boys and the Gibson Brothers, among others.
