The Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival started out small over 20 years ago and producer Candi Sawyer who founded it. “I didn’t ever think it would go this far. I really thought that one year was going to be it but then you think five years, then you think 10, and here we are for our 22nd annual,” she said.

It’s a testament to the festival’s popularity with bands and audiences alike, and it takes place Thursday through Sunday, June 22-25, this year with over a dozen world-class bluegrass artists, engaging workshops, and variety of food vendors.

