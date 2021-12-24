Editor’s note: Following are excerpts of director Jay Craven’s extensive notes on making his new film “Martin Eden.”
I chose to make “Martin Eden” because Jack London has always interested me, for his vivid writing, social engagement, complex humanism and the textured emotions of his characters. I was also drawn to London’s own volatile life and his legendary status as America’s first “celebrity writer” whose work inspired Ernest Hemingway, Upton Sinclair, John Steinbeck, Jack Kerouac, Sinclair Lewis, Norman Mailer and Susan Sontag among others.
“Martin Eden” tells the story of a poor and unschooled sailor (Eden), who unexpectedly meets Ruth Morse, a magnetic young woman of means and education. Their unconventional attraction upends both lives and propels timely themes of impossible love, pursuit of the American Dream, dogged individualism, and what can be an ultimately depressing quest for a comfortable place in an inconstant world.
I liked how London explores dynamics of social class and weaves the story around his own autobiography. After all, London claims in his novel “John Barleycorn,” “I was Martin Eden.” London seemed to excavate his own conflicted quests and outcomes through Eden, whose idealistic pursuit of his single-minded goals, and his hard work to transform himself, ultimately leaves him emotionally stranded, unable to return to his roots or find sustenance in his “success.” Twenty years before it emerged as an articulated philosophy, London probed modern man’s existential dilemma.
A largely self-educated man, London teased out autobiographical elements in this story but maybe never dug quite deep enough to fully unearth the painful contradictions and demons that haunted him. “Martin Eden” remains an enigma and his mystery appeals to me. Still, London provided plenty of bases for our own investigations and projections.
I say “our” investigation because I developed and produced this project in association with 35 students from a dozen colleges, including Wellesley, Mount Holyoke, Skidmore, Hamilton, Augsburg University, Connecticut College, Northern Vermont University, Middlebury College, Colby-Sawyer and Hampshire College.
Mentored by 27 professionals, students played substantial roles in every aspect of production, from casting, script development and costume design to sound recording, location scouting and script supervising. They also built sets — from scratch — including one for an early 20th century laundry and another for a New England tenement duplex. Eighteen students participated in the research and writing of the first draft screenplay that other students later critiqued and revised, under my direction. Eighteen more advanced the film’s post-production, using the cut developed by 10 students during our winter/spring intensive. Students also appear on screen, as featured extras and in several supporting roles. Their fingerprints are everywhere in the film.
Born in 1876, the year of the American Centennial, Little Big Horn (Custer’s Last Stand) and Alexander Graham Bell’s patent for the telephone, London’s life mirrored the turbulent times he inhabited, as America lurched forward from the Civil War, a rural frontier and the eradication of Indigenous resistance into a modern world shaped by growing industrialization; cultural modernism; race, class and gender inequality — and still more war, when the United States joined the devastating, contentious and controversial European conflict of World War I.
London wrote 23 novels, three memoirs and hundreds of short stories and poems, but he died young, at the age of 40. Through his protagonist, “Martin Eden,” London reveals his own attraction to wealth and material comfort, his relentless struggle for recognition in the face of constant rejection, his political restlessness and discontent — and his ambivalence about wealth and success, once achieved.
Eden develops a voracious bent for learning, encouraged by a local librarian, and a quest for status, made apparent through his impulsive love for Ruth Morse that leads him into the gilded parlors of the upper middle class — but only as a tourist. Scholar Sam Baskett describes how “again and again Martin returns to his desire to unite his “knowledge” that which he knows through his “reason” — and his dream, that which he knows through his imagination.”
Ruth propels Eden’s dream and sparks his imagination, to the point that he loses touch with what is real. It’s ironic when, late in the film, Eden dismisses Brissenden’s idea of socialism as nothing but a dream — after Eden has blinded himself to all else, in pursuit of his own fantasy of Ruth and what she represents to him.
When, by a fluke, Martin succeeds, his drive suddenly seems irrelevant and he comes to a realization that maybe Ruth, too, was an abstraction. He can’t square any of it with knowledge or reason — or even his own existence. At the end of this earnest and herculean quest Eden (and London?) finds himself “drifting,” drained and empty. He’s stuck — rejecting both socialism and capitalism, disillusioned by the shallow mannerisms and fearful self-protectiveness of the bourgeoisie and unable to re-connect to his working class origins. The American Dream that has propelled so much of his work and upward aspiration seems suddenly pointless.
London’s “Martin Eden” reverberates today, as so many struggle with formulating lives and identities that are tempted by their version of the dream and the hard work to achieve it, while simultaneously plagued by the inconstancies of class, money, race, gender and love. For Martin, this journey is further complicated by the long odds artists face, working outside the commercial mainstream and feeling unrecognized, even (or, maybe, especially) by Ruth.
Jack London analyst Jonah Raskin identifies Eden’s (and London’s) dizzying back-and-forth between “success and failure, strength and weakness, love and loss,” all of which culminate in the story’s closing moments.
We found these ideas — and more — ripe for exploration and discovery of new angles and insights, through our non-stop dialogues about our characters and their relationships. Much, we agreed, would be articulated through subtexts. Casting would mean everything. And, on that front, students sifted through hundreds of actor resumes and organized our New York auditions. They brought back audition videos for all of our students to review and debate. We spent six weeks wrangling our cast, with some actors brought on several days into our production.
We would have loved to shoot Martin Eden in the Oakland, California, environs that Jack London intended. That was not possible, due to financial and logistical limitations. That said, we quickly warmed to the possibilities we found on Nantucket Island, including the fabulous 1837 Starbuck mansion on Main Street, that owner Rachel Freedman Slosek generously donated for use as the Morse family residence.
We also scoured the island for distinctive woods and beach locations — and building interiors that we could re-purpose for a turn of the 20th-century printer’s office, elegant parlor, pawnshop and more. We built our laundry set in the Starbuck mansion basement. We constructed our tenement interior in the utility room of the American Legion Post 82 on Washington Street.
Regarding the story, I’d say we hewed fairly close to London’s narrative — though we couldn’t do everything he describes in his novel — including the haunting final scene, so exquisitely written, that was impossible for us to stage. We did excerpt London’s concluding passage and placed it over another scene, to foreshadow our ending. We also imported several other excerpts of London’s writing from “People of the Abyss” and others — and gave them to Martin. London’s novel doesn’t really give us any samples of Eden’s writing. Is he any good? We thought he was.
In casting Brissenden as African American and both Lizzie and Maria as women of color we went contrary to London’s generally all-white landscape. As Jack London scholar Jonah Raskin writes in his discussion of our film, “In London’s 1908 book there are no Black characters or people of color. Brissenden is as white as can be. In fact, there are no significant Black characters in any of London’s 50 books, though there are some Mexicans and some Asians. The author wanted the real world to be for whites only.”
“As a child,” Raskin writes, “London was raised by an African-American woman and an ex-slave, named Virginia Prentice, whom he called ‘Mammy,’ much to her annoyance. It’s likely she would have been sad, hurt and angry if she had read London’s essays, like ‘The Salt of the Earth,’ on the superiority of the white race, and his letters in which he expresses what sounds like racist ideas.”
Like Eden, London was a social Darwinian — and belonged to the Socialist Party for much of his life, although he dropped his affiliation during his final years. We chose to work some of these contradictions into our story — but felt that whatever white supremacist views London held were deplorable signs of those times and his own character — and were best left on the cutting room floor — at least for our film.
In a 1984 interview with The Paris Review, James Baldwin talked about knowing when to stop writing a novel. The same is true for making a film.
“When you’ve finished a novel it means, ‘The train stops here,’ he said. “You have to get off here.’ You never get the book you wanted, you settle for the book you get. I’ve always felt that when a book ended there was something I didn’t see, and usually when I remark the discovery, it’s too late to do anything about it.”
I often don’t really know a film I make — or fully its themes — until I’ve lived with it for a while and let it speak to me. And, yes, unanswered questions remain. But I look forward to getting to know ‘Martin Eden’ a little better. As I do, and as audiences reveal what they see, I’m likely to return to this reflection on my experience with the film. After all, the final collaborators in this sprawling collaboration are audience members who interact with what appears on screen and share their own imagination of it.
Jay Craven will produce a new full-credit Semester Cinema project during the winter-spring 2022 semester — and students from any college are invited to apply. Northern Vermont University will be the host college. For more information, go online to www.SemesterCinema.org or email Jay Craven at jcraven1590@gmail.com.
