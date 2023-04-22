‘Free and easy’ could well be the theme of the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, which on Tuesday announced the bulk of its lineup — all free of charge — for its milestone 40th anniversary soirée.
Last month, festival organizers announced that this year’s fest will only run five days, June 7-11, instead of its usual 10-day timeline. Two ticketed events were announced — singer Samara Joy on June 7 and Vermont-born, Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Myra Flynn on June 11, both on the Flynn Main Stage — as was this year’s guest curator, rising saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin (opening for Joy on June 7).
Tuesday’s announcement revealed an impressive lineup that includes the likes of sax titan Kamasi Washington, Grammy and Tony Award-winning jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Memphis Soulphony, Zambian-born rapper and singer-songwriter Sampa the Great, soul singer Cory Henry, Zambian rock band WITCH, Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello, lauded Los Angeles singer-songwriter Georgia Anne Muldrow, Chilean-born saxophonist Melissa Aldana and the storied Sun Ra Arkestra, among other artists.
Washington (June 10), Bridgewater (June 9), Sampa the Great (June 9), Henry (June 10), WITCH (June 10) and Aldana (June 9) will perform at Waterfront Park. Ndegeocello, Muldrow and Sun Ra Arkestra perform June 8 at Top of the Block on Church Street.
Noteworthy Vermont-based additions include Saturn People’s Sound Collective (June 8 on Church Street), Fattie B presents Gumbo (June 9 at Waterfront Park), Purple: A Tribute to Prince featuring Craig Mitchell (June 10), and a Main Street Block Party (June 11) featuring the Joe Moore Band, Mal Maiz and the Trumpet Titan’s Tribute Band.
The Vermont Comedy Club will once again transform into an after-hours jazz lounge called Big Joe’s, in honor of legendary Burlington saxophonist “Big Joe” Burrell.
This year, as part of a partnership between the Flynn and Jazz at Lincoln Center, the venue will host “some of the best emerging jazz artists in the country every night,” according to the news release. Each evening will culminate in “an open jam session where local and visiting musicians can sit in together and play into the night and early morning.”
Also announced on Tuesday were myriad special guests for Myra Flynn’s June 11 Flynn Main Stage debut, which celebrates the release of her forthcoming EP, “The Roar of the Queen.”
The event features an all-star Vermont lineup that includes Phish bassist Mike Gordon, saxophonist Dave Grippo, saxophonist Joe Moore — who played the first jazz fest in 1984 — Sage Horsey, guitarist Nick Cassarino and the Lake Champlain Mass Choir.
“I’m here to roar, so this album is that roar,” said Flynn — a West Brookfield native and Vermont Public reporter who splits her time between L.A. and Vermont — at Tuesday’s lineup announcement at the Flynn Center.
“This show is that roar,” she said. “I have found my voice, and I’m so excited to share it with you all.”
Benjamin, who delivered a powerhouse performance at Waterfront Park during last year’s festival, said in a news release that it took “a lot of hard work” to put this year’s lineup together.
“I know everyone is going to be buzzing about the jam-packed five days, full of jazz legends, leading lights of the modern scene, and hot rising artists who are pushing the genre forward,” she said.
“I’m thrilled to represent so many sides of this music all in one place,” added Benjamin. “And I’m also pleased to get to know more about the thriving local arts community that plays such a vital role in making this jazz festival special.”
“This 40th anniversary is going to be a real party.”
Flynn Executive Director Jay Wahl, who worked with Benjamin to put the lineup together, echoed the sentiment, calling it “an outstanding lineup for this joyous 40th anniversary celebration.”
“We’re humbled to work with so many brilliant artists, both local and visiting, to make this year’s milestone festival one to remember.”
