For the past five years JAGfest, the brainchild of Jarvis Antonio Green, has established itself as a unique Vermont theater company celebrating black lives through original storytelling. This year is no different, except that COVID-19 restrictions have led to a creative way to present them.
“An Evening of Radio Plays on Love Stories” is the festival’s title, a series of short radio plays curated by Producing Artistic Director Jarvis Green and co-producer Raven Cassell, for which Green spent two months reading submissions before selections were made. The handpicked roster features original work by five playwrights, six directors and a dozen actors. On Friday, “An Evening of Radio Plays on Love” debuted on the Clubhouse app but will become available on podcast platforms Friday, Feb. 19.
“There’s been a submission process where we open it up to the public,” Green said by phone recently. “They’re asked a couple prompts, and I read the play and may show it to a colleague. It’s a combination of the play on its own feeling dynamic and something that will be interesting to contribute to the theme that particular year. Or, this will be a great place for this piece to have an opportunity to develop, and then also this is a really interesting human being and would mix in with the other artists.”
“My selection process is about how I connect to the play and the people in the play, and is there an opportunity for further development for the play?” he added.
“It starts with the playwrights and from them we kind of build out,” Cassell explained. “Usually the playwrights have directors they’re excited to work with, and the directors often have actors that they want to work with.”
This year, with COVID, a traditional staged festival wasn’t possible, but with a large pool of creatives available, a radio event was born. All of the plays were written for this format, which is audio only.
“They’re not over Zoom. It’s recorded live on the platform called Clubhouse, so it’ll be consumed like a podcast is consumed,” Cassell said.
Also, she wrote one of the plays in the festival herself called “For the Love of Jazz,” an example of the strong new voices the festival encourages.
“It’s a ‘jazzical’,” she explained, “about a black woman almost 100 years ago living in Harlem who writes a column for the Negro weekly. She gets a bad review, so she creates a romantic situation in order to get a good story but falls into the quicksand of it all and has to contend with that new reality even though she’s been resistant and quite characterized by her inability to be present in romantic relationships.”
“But for this,” Cassell added, “this is me doctoring a full-length play into this short piece for radio. It lends itself really well to this format. I was interested in telling my larger story but introducing it in this bite-size way to get folks familiar with this piece I’m really excited to build out.”
Cassell plays Blue in it, a woman she wrote as a composite character based on historical Black women like Nina Simone and Billie Holliday — “women who have struggled with love.”
“She’s based on many parts of who I am, and some of my fears and some of my favorite parts of myself,” Cassell added. “She’s a combination of a lot of black women who are career-centered and strong-willed and extremely talented but positioned in the world in a (particular) way.”
Green is acting as well as directing in the festival. He appears as a psychoanalyst in Jeremy O’Brian’s play “A Minor Blip.”
“(It’s) a Zoom call session, and the play opens with this exercise that (the doctor) does with (his patient) to ground him and open him up,” Green explained.
In general, Green says his directing style centers around “exploration and guiding,” which ties into his experience with and as an actor.
“Actors are smart, so they generally don’t like to be told what to do and how to do something,” Green said. “So my style is ultimately a conversation, and doing a deep dive into table work and research. I let the actors explore, but I keep my eye on the bigger context of what ways we can enhance the storytelling so it connects with the (audience).”
“And honestly just being in conversation with the playwright and holding the play in a way that I can get out of the way of the brilliance of the beautiful work that’s already on paper.”
That full scope of immersion in the process for the playwrights, directors, actors and crew is a big part of what the festival is all about. And despite the difficulties of producing any kind of theater with social distancing precautions in place, Cassell said, “We were trying to find a way to continue this tradition within the guidelines of quarantine but to also feel like it’s something fresh. Radio plays were a good way to explore a new form.”
