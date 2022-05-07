The week-long residency workshop of new work that culminates in a series of staged readings known as JAGfest is entering its sixth season with three new shows at the Briggs Opera House in White River Junction from May 13 to 15. This year’s selections include two new plays and, for the first time in its history, a musical.
“I follow JAG Poductions on social media and have heard of JAGfest. Because I write musicals, however, I didn’t think of JAGfest as a place for me because, until now, they produced new plays not new musicals,” explained Elizabeth Addison, author of the musical “Chasing Grace.” “Fortunately, the artistic director … (shared) the knowledge that they were venturing into the world of new musicals, so I decided to submit my show to JAGfest.”
Addison’s musical along with the other two works will receive a week-long in-depth, collaborative development prior to the staged readings over the weekend.
Another first for the festival, this marks the first year the work was selected by a panel review. The applicants had to meet certain criteria, including creating or developing a Black and queer ensemble piece.
“It was an opportunity to expand my artistic vision,” founder and Producing Artistic Director Jarvis Green said. “A great opportunity to see if there are works that are new to me that may challenge me. Someone may have a different opinion about a work that I may not initially see.”
Green described the residency as “a playground for artists to make the work,” and this year’s lineup will feature Addison’s musical “Chasing Grace,” “Padiddle” by Kevin Renn and “Your Maximum Potential” by travis tate.
“Your Maximum Potential” looks at the world of influencers, gurus and lifestyle coaches, as five friends determine whether or not this or that brand of self-care is right for them. It will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 13.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, Renn’s “Padiddle.” about two best friends recounts the highs and lows of their 15-year friendship.
“I think overall, the root of ‘Padiddle’ is about change — how we can’t prevent change and growth in ourselves, and how we grow apart,” he says.
And at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14, Addison’s “Chasing Grace” will take the stage. Based on her own personal experiences, Addison shares pieces of her writing process on Facebook and Instagram and said by email, “First, because the work is so personal, I use the first draft of any moment/song/scene as a release and a way to heal and unpack my experience as a Black woman in recovery who comes from trauma and dared to dream of writing musical theater.”
“There are a lot of voices from outside and within that I have had to work against in order to keep going and I get to wrestle with all of that within the work,” Addison said. “Because writing is also very lonely, I tend to need to talk to people about it as well. I also journal, pray and meditate a lot and have regular pep talks with myself. Self-care is of the utmost importance when navigating such personal material.”
That concept was a direct match with another new approach the festival is trying on this year.
“We’re always asking ourselves, what do we need to do to clear the path to make room for creation and tell the stories that need to be told,” Green said, and to that end this year’s festival will include a creative coach, who will be “guiding these artists through meditation.”
“Part of our work is wellness: What does it mean to create a container to hold artists in a way that will create a path to create work?” Green said. “And then they go off and have their rehearsals, so that’s an additional component to this year’s festival, which we’re very excited about.”
“We need more spaces where artists of color can develop new work with the understanding that our work can be challenging and has the power to heal and change hearts and minds,” Addison added. “We need a safe container to be held as we investigate what it means to be human, which, I believe, is at the core of being an artist in whatever medium that looks like for you. The work can lead to radical transformation if we let it. I am so happy that JAG has opened up a safe container for new musicals and a place for their messy, complicated, beautiful, writers to lay their head, their heart and their talent.”
