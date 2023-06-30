“Welcome to Lichtenburg,” sings Cosmo Constantine, foreign minister of the diminutive duchy, as he anticipates the arrival of the new ambassador from the United States.
His tiny nation is, he explains:
“Too small to be a city
Too big to be a town
Too poor to have an army
And too easy to knock down.”
A sleepy place known for its cheese, Lichtenburg is tied to tradition. Ambassador Sally Adams, an untrained diplomat who is known in Washington, D.C., circles as “the hostess with the mostest” is about to shake things up.
Beginning Thursday, Ambassador Adams, Lichtenburgers, a dash of diplomatic staff and American politicians will be on stage in Adamant as QuarryWorks Theater presents the musical comedy, “Call Me Madam.”
Packed with star power when it opened on Broadway in 1950, “Call Me Madam” has music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and book by Pulitzer Prize-winning writing team Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse whose collaborations stretched from “Anything Goes” with Cole Porter to the 1965 film “The Sound of Music.” On Broadway, it starred Ethel Merman who had recently headlined in Berlin’s “Annie Get Your Gun” and Lindsay and Crouse’s “State of the Union.”
The show was such a blockbuster, it commanded unprecedented prices on Broadway — $7.20 for orchestra seats.
At QuarryWorks, as always, tickets are always free.
Free tickets have been the practice at QuarryWorks since its founding in the 1990s by Michael Suchomel and the late Frank Suchomel. This generous tradition is rooted in dedication to making theater available to all and giving actors opportunities to perform, experiment and develop.
“Call Me Madam” continues another QuarryWorks’ tradition, presenting less known, sometimes nearly forgotten musicals. These shows have strong music and story but have drifted out of the mainstream.
“I think it’s extremely important, not only to save the legacy of the shows, but I find it cures boredom. Actors come not having any context for the show, never having sat in the audience and seen a production of it. It’s fun because it’s like working on a new musical, not rehashing or rethinking another musical,” director Michael Suchomel said, noting that with the lack of familiarity with these musicals, actors can work from scratch rather than carrying preconceptions from other performances.
“Call Me Madam” was inspired by Harry Truman’s 1949 appointment of Perle Mesta, Washington, D.C., socialite and hostess extraordinaire, to the ambassadorship of Luxembourg. Mesta had no diplomatic background but hers was the most sought-after social invitation in Washington. In those distant times, Democrats and Republicans mingled in her sparkling soirees.
In the show, irrepressible Ambassador Adams and her aide arrive in Lichtenburg, unacquainted with the country’s culture and time-honored protocols. She also comes with a pot of U.S. foreign aid money — which the Lichtenburg foreign minister really doesn’t want. Romances ensue — young love and never too late for love. And Adams’ untrained but exuberant soft diplomacy has unexpected influence.
Some jokes and characters connect to the show’s 1950 origin. The song “They Like Ike” foretells the likely 1952 Republican presidential candidate — and led to Eisenhower’s memorable campaign slogan. But audience members do not need to be post-war historians to get the humor.
Berlin’s delightful music earned the show one of its four Tony Awards. “It’s a Lovely Day Today,” “Something to Dance About,” and the perhaps overconfident “The Best Thing for You Would Be Me,” are among them.
Amy Papineau, longtime member of the QuarryWorks family of actors has a special fondness for “You’re Just in Love,” the duet that Ambassador Adams sings with her assistant, enlightening him to the strange symptoms he is feeling since meeting Princess Maria.
“I grew up with my mother singing the alto part of this duet in many, many, many hospital and benefit and variety concerts in Montpelier. Every time I sing her part I see her in my mind. It’s amazing,” said Papineau.
With QuarryWorks’ spin on the show, the production has been adapted to be performed by five actors, all versatile QuarryWorks veterans. Everyone wears many hats — carrying the story and music and even songs that might have been big chorus numbers.
As Sally Adams charms the Lichtenburgers, QuarryWorks shares the charm of this upbeat musical this summer.
