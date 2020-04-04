Many of us are staying home, avoiding gatherings and unnecessary visits to town. We have a lot of time on our hands. It’s a good time to read a book or listen to music. We’ve gone through our files for the past 14 years and chosen albums from Vermonters that make for excellent listening experiences. If you are inspired to purchase any of these albums you’ll be helping local musicians who are essentially out of work and need a cash flow. You can find these albums at the artist’s website, CD Baby, iTunes among others.
We’ve chosen The Best Album of The Year from our annual Tammie Awards to highlight in this article.
On “Mystery and Memories” by Banjo Dan Lindner from 2006 we have story songs and historical ballads that should wind up on both the music and history shelves in Vermont bookstores, and on the stacks at the Vermont Historical Society. The songs distill historical and quixotic Vermont events, and tales of odd local characters, horses and best-loved pets into short, easily accessible stories. The setting is primarily bluegrass and folk and Banjo Dan has enlisted members of the Mid-nite Plowboys, assorted singers, the Vermont Youth Orchestra String Quartet, Social Band and storyteller Willem Lange to join him in the production.
From 2007 we have The Starline Rhythm Boys’ “Red’s Place.” This band plays rockabilly and what we have here is the fine singing and rhythm guitar of Danny Coane, the electric guitar virtuosity of Al Lemery and the thumping acoustic bass and great song writing of Billy Bratcher. These three musicians, with backing on piano, fiddle, pedal steel guitar and percussion, produced an album that bubbles and churns with rockabilly sauce. The Starline Rhythm Boys are as real as it gets and “Red’s Place” is a wonderful place to hang out in.
Spencer Lewis’ “Up on the Mountain” from 2008 features his violin and guitar work and the cello of Nathaniel Parke. His instrumental work includes simple major key melodies, which he records on violin, overdubbing many tracks. His guitar becomes the rhythmic underpinning for the music, but also plays an essential part in his musical landscape. This approach gives Lewis’ recordings a string quartet feel. His music has a lushness of sound, and also a dreamy haziness to the content. “Up on the Mountain” added a lovely cello component to his presentation.
For 2009 “Mayfly” and “Remembering” with Cabot’s Katie Trautz performing on both albums showed this talented performer’s chops. On “Mayfly” Trautz is joined by Julia Wayne. These albums show the new face of old time music. Trautz, either solo or in duet, is a superb fiddler, singer and songwriter. The music on these recordings runs the gamut from the songs of Ola Belle Reed and the traditional Irish song “The Parting Glass” (“Mayfly”) to shape note songs “Bound for Canaan” and “Dying Californian.”
In 2010 “All The Colors” by Susannah Clifford Blachly was honored. The songs are very strong, the singing is heartfelt and mature, the instrumentation interesting and the production flawless. Blachly has teamed up with guitarist/cittern player George White so the music has a neo-Celtic flavor. She introduces clawhammer banjo to go along with her fine fiddling. A slew of fine musicians including
Patti Casey, Jeremiah McLane and Katie Trautz add additional instrumental and vocal parts.
The best album of 2011 was “I Know They’re There” by Steven Leibman. He performs on guitar and piano, and sings in a smoky, somewhat raspy voice with a bluesy edge. He’s a much better vocalist than Leonard Cohen, but the two share a talent for writing clever idea-centered lyrics that are poetically powerful. The lyrics require your attention, the music is well crafted, and the whole production says quality.
Lizzie Mandell’s “Made for Flying,” released in 2012, highlighted a fine first effort. The singing is terrific, the songs are engaging and tuneful and the production by Colin McCaffrey of East Montpelier is of the highest level. All together this makes for an album that must be heard.
Two “best of” albums were awarded in 2013, one of which was Dave Keller’s “Soul Changes,” a superb rhythm and blues album recorded in Memphis and Brooklyn. Keller is no longer just a great singer-songwriter-guitarist from Montpelier; he now commands national respect for his work. This album says “big time” all over it. Great singing, songwriting and performance from a variety of skilled musicians.
Also a winner was Willa Mamet and Paul Miller for “East Hill Road.” Here we have one voice, Mamet’s, and a lone guitar, Miller’s, performing singer-songwriter country and folk, from several great writers. This album works because Mamet’s voice emotes with the sincerity and tunefulness of a freshman recording effort. It also works because her great singing is offset by just a single finger-picked guitar from Miller, the perfect partner to her voice.
Brattleboro guitarist, singer and musicologist Scott Ainslie released “The Last Shot Got Him” in 2014, an album created around the concept of a guitar, in this instance a 1934 Gibson L-50 acoustic. With the guitar as a guiding light he recorded 14 songs that encompass the years 1928-41 and one original number, when this instrument would have been a popular instrument for guitarists to use. What really propels this album is Ainslie’s blues-driven playing and singing. Especially powerful are the songs first recorded by “Mississippi” John Hurt, seven in all, that pay homage to that great musician. There are also fine blues numbers from Reverend Gary Davis and Robert Johnson.
Two years after winning their first Tammie, East Hill Road — Willa Mamet and Paul Miller — won for “Let Somebody Love You” in 2015. Miller, a fine vocalist in his own right, sings harmony and a couple of leads. This approach continues the success the duet that began with their first album. Again the material is strong, especially with songs like the Eagles’ “Desperado” and Paul Simon’s “American Tune.” Mamet and Miller have chosen from a variety of genres from the Celtic “Dimming of the Day” by Richard Thompson, to Jim Lauderdale’s country weeper “The King of Broken Hearts.”
For 2016 we chose an instrumental album of music from Brittany, central France and the British Isles. “The Wind Among the Reeds” by Jeremiah McLane and Timothy Cummings pairs piano accordion or piano with Scottish border pipes, smallpipes and whistles. McLane on accordion and Cummings on pipes and whistles offer up a sound that is not so odd, if you live in France or even Scotland. For American ears this is mostly a new and revealing sound. Both musicians are masters on their respective instruments and they blend well on this album of dance music.
“The Better Angels of Our Nature” by Brian McCarthy’s Nonet won for 2017. This album marries Civil War era music and jazz. Brian McCarthy gathered a group of superb musicians for Nonet, and the band that interprets his musical vision. We hear a very modern interpretation of music most of us are familiar with. The composers of the original songs, Harry McCarthy (“Bonnie Blue Flag”), Julia Ward Howe (“Battle Hymn of the Old Republic”), George Frederick Root (“Battle Cry of Freedom”), and the other composers would most likely be astounded at how their compositions emerge as McCarthy and his band interprets them.
The Best Album of 2018 was split between “Burmese Panther” by Paul Asbell, Dave Keller’s “Every Soul’s a Star” and Josh Brooks’ “Catholic Blues.” These three albums contain the best in music creation, performance and production. Asbell presented us with a finely honed jazz ensemble album of his own songs. It highlights just how fine his playing and writing are. With Keller this one stands out for the high production values and insightful songs. With Josh Brooks we have a performer, with little money to spend on production and distribution, who, nonetheless gives us a brilliant singer-songwriter album. With just guitar and voice, the songs are deep in content, musically interesting and profoundly thoughtful.
This past year Dana and Susan Robinson won Best Album of The Year for their CD “The Town that Music Saved.” This Cabot-based folk/old-time duo has recorded a musical picture of the state of music in Vermont and the Green Mountain lifestyle to a tee. In a nation that is growing increasingly urban, with rural America seemingly falling by the wayside, this album sheds hope and light on the reasons people still live in the least-urban state in the nation. The songs are stories with definable characters all set to an acoustic underpinning of guitar, fiddle and banjo.
