While many choral groups present mostly light popular contemporary songs, the Mad River Chorale has consistently honored its audiences with classic masterpieces. In fact, Conductor Mary Jane Austin describes the works on its upcoming program as “three beautiful chestnuts.”
The Mad River Chorale will present “In Celebration of Spring,” featuring music by Handel, Schubert and Fauré led by Austin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at United Church of Christ in Waitsfield and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Waterbury Congregational Church.
The chorus will be joined by violinists Brooke Quiggins and Mary Gibson, violist Liz Reid, cellist Fran Rowell, bassist Nick Browne and Allison Cerutti, the Chorale’s collaborative pianist.
The main work will be Franz Schubert’s popular Mass No. 2 in G Major, D. 167, the best known of his three “short settings” or missae breves.
“Schubert’s melodies are just so exquisite,” Austin said. “And it’s very personal.”
The Mass calls for three soloists who will be soprano Erin McIntyre, tenor Neil Cerutti and bass Erik Kroncke, all members of the Chorale.
Gabriel Fauré’s 1866 “Cantique de Jean Racine (Chant by Jean Racine),” Op. 11 was written for the 1864-65 composition competition at the École Niedermayer de Paris, the school of church music that the composer entered at age 9. It won.
“The words are taken from a French translation by Jean Racine of a Latin hymn that was for the Matins (a canonical hour in the Roman Catholic liturgy during the darkness of early morning),” Austin said. “There’s text that refers to breaking the silence of the peaceful night. It’s just really gorgeous. It’s a very short piece but it’s lovely.”
The accompaniment is a story in and of itself. It was originally written for string quintet and organ. It was later orchestrated for a larger group of strings and organ by Fauré, and frequently performed with the Requiem.
“It was very hard to find the original version,” Austin said. “John Rutter arranged it for the same orchestration of the Requiem with violas, cellos and basses, and no violins, but he included an optional violin part, so we were able to make it work for our forces.”
Coincidental with the Saturday coronation of England’s King Charles III, the Chorale will perform George Frederic Handel’s Coronation Anthem No. 4 “Let Thy Hand Be Strengthened.” It was one of four coronation anthems commissioned from the composer for the coronation of King George II in 1727, but have become standard for later coronations. Handel had been naturalized as a British citizen that year by King George I just before he died.
Austin has been conductor of the Mad River Chorale since 2018. A renowned collaborative pianist and vocal coach, for institutions like Green Mountain Opera and the Opera Company of Middlebury, among others, conducing is a relatively new role for Austin.
“It’s something that I’m still growing into,” she said. “I’ve learned how certain things that I do have a certain impact — your posture, or just how you breathe before a phrase. There’s so much preparation for conducting — I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gone through these scores, again and again, finding new things, because, really, it’s up to the conductor to know everything that’s going on and be there to support anyone who needs support.
“It’s a tremendous responsibility, and it’s also a real joy — it’s really a thrill when things come together,” Austin said. “It’s humbling profession.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.