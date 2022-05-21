The outdoor concert season kicked off in style last weekend with the electrifying 10th anniversary edition of the Waking Windows festival in downtown Winooski. And it heats up with a slew of compelling options in the coming weeks.
Several Shelburne Museum shows are already sold out — the Head and the Heart June 3, followed by two nights of Lake Street Dive June 5 and 6 — but there are still plenty of opportunities to catch some topnotch artists.
Here’s a closer look at some of the outdoor action:
May 27-29: Wilco’s Solid Sound FestivalChicago rock band extraordinaire Wilco’s music and arts festival returns for another three-day outing at America’s largest contemporary art museum, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA).
Presented by Higher Ground Presents, the family-friendly fest features North Carolina-based electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso (May 27) along with Japanese Breakfast (May 28) — a major highlight of Waking Windows — Bonnie “Prince” Billy, John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret and the Sun Ra Arkestra, among many others. And multiple headline sets by Wilco, of course, in addition to band members’ various independent projects.
Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival is May 27-29 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Mass. Tickets are $224 for adult 3-day passes, $59 for kid (ages 6-12) 3-day passes (all tickets include access to MASS MoCA). For tickets and information, go online to solidsoundfestival.com
May 29: The Avett BrothersFronted by multi-instrumentalist siblings Scott and Seth Avett, the standout six-piece roots rock group returns to the Midway Lawn, where the band played in 2019.
The Avett Brothers perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29 at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $65 in advance, $70 day of show (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
June 7: Fitz and the Tantrums, St. Paul & the Broken BonesLos Angeles-based indie soul-pop group Fitz and the Tantrums co-headlines with lauded Birmingham, Alabama eight-piece soul band St. Paul & the Broken Bones.
Known for its infectious, boundary blurring mix of soul, rock, R&B and funk, St. Paul & the Broken Bones performs in support of its spellbinding new album, “The Alien Coast,” released in January on ATO Records.
Opening the show is Seratones, a rising Shreveport, Louisiana-based soul-rock group that performs in support of its excellent new album, “Love & Algorhythms,” released in April via New West Records.
Fitz and the Tantrums and St. Paul & the Broken Bones, with opener Seratones, perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 7 at Shelburne Museum, as part of the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green series (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $54 (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
June 6: GooseThe rising Connecticut-based indie-groove band returns two years after playing the Higher Ground Drive-In Experience.
Goose performs at 7 p.m. Monday, June 6 at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $40 in advance, $44 day of show (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
June 8: Bon Iver, Bonny Light HorsemanWisconsin-based indie-rock band Bon Iver, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of its acclaimed “Bon Iver, Bon Iver” album in March with an expanded edition of the album, brings a lineup that includes Justin Vernon, Sean Carey, Jenn Wasner, Mike Lewis, Matt McCaughan and Andy Fitzpatrick.
Also on the bill is Bonny Light Horseman, a relatively new indie-folk band featuring Vermont singer-songwriter extraordinaire Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson (Fruit Bats) and Josh Kaufman.
Bon Iver and Bonny Light Horseman perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $65 in advance, $70 day of show (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
June 11: Guster, The Wood BrothersLong known for its user-friendly mix of catchy pop melodies, intelligent lyrics and penchant for percussion, accomplished pop-rock group Guster joins forces with celebrated roots trio the Wood Brothers.
Guster, which returns one year after delivering a stellar performance at Shelburne Museum, plans to head back into the studio this summer to continue work on a follow-up to its 2019 album, “Look Alive.”
Opening the show is indie-folk trio David Wax Museum, which features talented husband-and-wife multi-instrumentalists David Wax and Suz Slezak.
Guster and the Wood Brothers, with opener David Wax Museum, performs at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $57 in advance, $61 day of show (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
June 12: The Disco Biscuits, Umphrey’s McGeeThe two standout jam bands team up for an eight-show co-headline tour of the Northeast.
The Disco Biscuits and Umphrey’s McGee perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo, Essex Junction (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $54 in advance, $58 day of show (free for age 12 and younger); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
