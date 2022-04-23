Half of the buildings Rebekkah Ziel has photographed in her career are now gone. Completely disintegrated or torn down, you can see it beginning to happen in the photos, and it’s actually what made them so interesting and beautiful.
“I look at it as a type of artistic historic preservation,” Ziel said about the subjects she’s drawn to — a rusted engine, old utilitarian pieces, odd-shaped tools, old rope.
She has a solo gallery in the front room at Rutland’s Chaffee Art Center in its current photography exhibit titled “Images of Our World,” which is full of stunning pictures by talented local photographers.
“I do encaustic photography and a couple different art mediums,” said Ziel, who lives in Castleton, explaining encaustics as a melted wax type of paint. “It’s a really cool sculptural type of wax. I learned about it, and then it morphed into its own thing so sometimes I do encaustic wax over photos and sometimes I just do encaustic collage or painting.”
One of her photos shows a burning contrast in the badly peeling but beautiful bright red paint of an otherwise black-and-white photo of an old house. My personal favorite of hers is titled “The Purple House,” an almost haunted looking white house with a front lawn full of faded purple flowers.
“The process is interesting in the sense that it’s actually the reverse of what everybody assumes it is,” Ziel said. “A lot of people make the assumption that I do black-and-white photography and then add the color, and actually I find isolated parts of color within the photographs that I take and then subtract the color from the rest of the image.”
In another piece of Ziel’s called “The Blue Door,” of a gorgeous historic house in Connecticut, the deep turquoise door just pops. The rest of the house had architectural elements that looked perfect in black-and-white, so she pulled color from the entire image except the door.
“Sometimes I might up the contrast or the saturation of the door just a teeny tad to make it pop so it’s not so drab,” Ziel added, “but for the most part I let the color that’s in the object speak for itself.”
History and antiques are her forte, and she coined her style, “historic photography.”
“We have a lot of really important and fantastic historic buildings in this country and people don’t really pay attention to them, they don’t honor them,” Ziel said. “I love old antique buildings, antique cars — I love rust and the patina it gives things, so that’s how I’m drawn to my subjects. I hope that it encourages people to take a second look at buildings that they would consider to be unsalvageable or unsightly and really look at them as the historic treasures that they are.”
More treasures scattered throughout the rest of the mansion are Denise Letendre’s photo “Early Riser,” of a lone car driving at sunrise; Matt Lerman’s beauty, “Winter Morning”; the depth in Jason Bemis’ “Transitions”; and color and originality in Christine Townsend’s “All Stung Out,” among others.
Photographers Robert Black, Matt Lerman, Denise Letendre and Jon Olender, as well as abstract artist Mary Fran Lloyd all have dazzling feature walls with collections of their work displayed, and talented Chaffee artist members have work on display throughout the mansion, which includes the annual Amateur Photo Contest with entries from all ages, which visitors can vote on until the exhibit closes on May 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.