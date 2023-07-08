Fresh washed laundry hangs in spring sunshine on a spectacularly long clothesline stretching from farmhouse to barn in “Wash Day” by Michael Ridge, of Montpelier. Plums and purple grapes overflow a patterned bowl — the fruit so fresh, one plum still wears its little barcode sticker — in “A Touch of Light” by Chris Krupinski, of Maineville, Ohio. In “Catch of the Day,” by Natalie Smythe, of Glendale, California, a child firmly holds an inflated red fish toy over her shoulder, her intent expression speaking volumes.

With landscapes, portraits, still lifes, abstracts, and more, the Green Mountain Watercolor Exhibition at Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm in Waitsfield shows off an impressive selection range of paintings, more than 150 in all. Presented by Mad River Valley Arts, the show continues to July 22.

