A plethora a compelling music options are on tap in Burlington and Waterbury in the coming week. Here are six to consider.
Sunday: Aoife O’Donovan
Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Aoife (pronounced EE-fah) O’Donovan has transcended genre as both a widely lauded solo artist and member of acclaimed trio I’m With Her, among many other projects (Goat Rodeo, Crooked Still).
The Boston-born, Brooklyn-based artist extraordinaire — called “a vocalist of unerring instinct” by the New York Times — performs in support of her stunning new album, “Age of Apathy,” released last month.
Opening the show is rising acoustic guitar virtuoso Yasmin Williams, whose spellbinding 2021 sophomore album, “Urban Driftwood,” made numerous best-album lists — Pitchfork called it “a contemplative balm with an expressive emotional core.”
Aoife O’Donovan and opener Yasmin Williams perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show (all ages; seated show); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Sunday: The Ballroom Thieves
Formed in Boston over a decade ago, folk-rock trio the Ballroom Thieves, now based in Maine, close out a mini tour of New England with an intimate show at Zenbarn. The high-energy “rock band in a folk suit,” as the Thieves have been called, performs as the core duo of Calin “Callie” Peters (vocals, cello, bass) and Martin Earley.
Known for their solid songwriting and distinct brand of powerful and harmonious music, the dynamic duo performs in advance of a new album, scheduled for release this summer. The band’s fourth full-length will be a follow-up to its acclaimed 2020 album, “Unlovely.”
The Ballroom Thieves perform at 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27 at Zenbarn, Waterbury Center. Tickets are $15 advance, $18 day of show; call 802-223-2424 or go online to www.zenbarnvt.com
Wednesday: David Wax Museum
Led by talented husband-and-wife multi-instrumentalists David Wax (guitar, keyboards) and Suz Slezak (fiddle, accordion, quijada), indie-folk trio David Wax Museum is known for its joyous and freewheeling fusion of Mexican folk and spirited Americana.
Known for its killer live shows, the captivating group — formed in Boston 15 years ago and now based in Charlottesville, Virginia — performs in support of two new albums: Slezak’s gorgeous solo outing, “Our Wings May Be Fearless,” and David Wax Museum’s adventurous eighth album, “Remember My Future.”
Wax and Slezak are joined at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge by multi-instrumentalist Alec Spiegelman, who performed on both albums in addition to producing them at his Brooklyn studio.
David Wax Museum performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Friday: Punch Brothers
Punch Brothers, a progressive acoustic quintet led by 41-year-old mandolin ace Chris Thile, returns to The Flynn in support of its sixth album, “Hell on Church Street,” released last month on Nonesuch Records.
The album is the band’s reimagining of, and homage to, the late bluegrass great Tony Rice’s landmark solo album, “Church Street Blues.” The collection includes tunes by the likes of Bob Dylan, Gordon Lightfoot and Bill Monroe, among others.
The band includes some of the brightest stars on the acoustic scene: Chris Eldridge (guitar), Paul Kowert (bass), Noam Pikelny (banjo) and Gabe Witcher (fiddle).
Opening the show is rising Portland, Oregon-based singer-songwriter Haley Heynderickx.
Punch Brothers and opener Haley Heynderickx perform at 8 p.m. Friday, March 4 at The Flynn, Burlington (Higher Ground Presents). Tickets are $39.75-$60.75; call 802-863-5966 or go online to www.flynnvt.org
March 5: Bonobo
The stage name of British musician, producer and DJ Simon Green, 45, the now Los-Angeles-based Bonobo started as a side project over 20 years ago, expanding more than a decade ago to include a live band and DJ.
Meanwhile, Green’s remixing talents have helped him become one of the biggest names in dance music — Billboard called him “one of the most celebrated producers of the last two decades.”
Bonobo brings its gorgeous, dance-inducing sound to Higher Ground in support of a stellar and widely lauded new album, “Fragments,” released last month on Ninja Tune.
The Guardian called the album a “brilliant, wondrous work,” while NME dubbed it “richly rewarding” and “his most engaging (album) in a decade: soothing, energetic and just right for the current moment.”
Opening the show is Jordan Rakei, a New Zealand-Australian musician, singer-songwriter and producer now based in London.
Bonobo and opener Jordan Rakei perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
March 5: Fever Dolls
Former Burlington indie-rock band Fever Dolls, formed in the mid-2010s at Middlebury College and now based in Los Angeles, describes itself as “the shape-shifting, label-defying project” of producer Evan Allis and singer Renn Mulloy.
The group has recorded a follow-up to its excellent 2020 EP, “The Phantasm at Lake Wallenpaupack,” which was produced by Paul Kolderie (Hole, Radiohead). Fever Dolls relocated from Brooklyn to L.A. later that year, recording and completing work on a full-length debut album, “When I Paint I Paint with Blood and Berries.”
The band said via email that it’s “exploring options for the release, as we are super proud of the LP and want to make the most of the moment around the release!”
Opening the show are Burlington indie-rock bands Father Figuer and Guy Ferrari.
Fever Dolls and openers Father Figuer and Guy Ferrari perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
