‘Homegoings,” a powerful series about artists of color in Vermont from Vermont Public’s Brave Little State podcast, is taking it to the stage to celebrate five of its featured artists.
The event, hosted by Vermont Public journalist and “Homegoings” creator Myra Flynn, will bring everything from music and spoken word to storytelling and visual art to the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on Feb. 11.
Billed as “a soulful evening of performance, art and conversation,” “Homegoings: A Live Performance” will also include an audience-driven Q&A with the artists at the end that’s moderated by Flynn — an accomplished Vermont-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter in her own right who is not performing at the event.
“I’m there to just get out of the way,” said Flynn Tuesday in a Zoom interview from her home in L.A., “and support and be of service to these amazing artists that I hope everyone comes out to see.”
The West Brookfield native, now the mother of a 3-year-old daughter, has been splitting her time between L.A. and her mom’s house in Brookfield since starting at Vermont Public two years ago as an engagement producer and reporter.
Flynn created the “Homegoings” series around the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder.
“We were scheming how to be proactive and how to host meaningful conversations and have folks get to know that there is Black art in Vermont,” she said. “There are Black people, there are Black stories, and they are rich.”
Originally scheduled for four episodes produced by Flynn, the well-received series has now doubled that with more on the way. And episodes are now created by the Brave Little State team of Angela Evancie, Josh Crane and intern Mae Nagusky in addition to Flynn, who serves as lead producer.
“It’s been a journey making this series,” said Flynn. “Every artist brings something different in genre and gender and geography.”
“Art is a great way to have tough conversations,” she said. “It’s a great cake to wrap around the vegetables that folks need at times. It’s also a big part of how we grieve as Black people, through our art and through our music.”
“One of the things that a lot of us share as Black people is how we grieve,” said Flynn. “It’s very different than the rest of the population because such a large percentage of our deaths are from homicide.”
Flynn said she mapped out the series with four “pillars”: grief, rage, joy and healing. Those pillars are based on a homegoing, an elaborate Black funeral tradition in which the living gather to send their dead back home.
“There’s often a lot of joy and dancing and music and food and art,” said Flynn, who remembers going to her grandmother’s homegoing as a kid. “And we do it together, and we do it in community and we do it out of necessity.”
“It’s just something that we wanted to do in the series, to send George Floyd home with his own homegoing,” said Flynn. “And all of these senseless deaths as well — just find a way to send them home and find a way to grieve together.”
“Homecomings: A Live Performance” features the following artists:
— Ferene Paris Meyer: The Burlington-based Haitian American storyteller, who is originally from Brockton, Massachusetts, has lived in Vermont for over a decade. She started her own company in 2020, All Heart Inspirations, which combines storytelling and food through workshops and community engagements.
— Rajnii Eddins: A Seattle native who’s lived in Vermont since 2010, the Burlington spoken word poet and emcee has published the poetry books “Their Names are Mine” and “In the Coded Language of This Mortal Tongue.” Eddins founded the Black Artist Showcase, a monthly performance space for Vermont artists of African descent, in 2020.
— DonnCherie: The Burlington soul-funk-blues singer-songwriter — who also works as a bookkeeper for artists of color in Vermont — performs as The Art of DonnCherie in support of her self-titled debut album, released on Monday.
— Senayit Tomlinson: Featured in the second episode of “Homegoings,” the singer-songwriter — who lives on a property that spans from Bradford to Orford, New Hampshire — and her band deliver groove-based free-form rock and soul.
— Liza Phillip: A visual artist who grew up in Bethel, the now Burlington-based Phillip is a biracial, queer, nonbinary painter and creator.
Flynn said each artist at the show will have a 15 to 20-minute set to showcase some of their favorite original pieces. The artists will also have an artist market in the lobby during intermission, and Phillip will be doing a live painting throughout the course of the evening.
The audience-led Q&A at the end is a nod to Brave Little State, which uses community questions from listeners to determine stories to produce. “We’re creating a living room set vibe onstage (to) just be able to talk to each other,” said Flynn. “How are you supposed to learn from each other if you can’t ask and respond?”
“We’re not talking about easy stuff the whole time,” she said, referring to the “Homegoings” series. “There’s a lot to unpack there in people’s individual stories, but we do end it with some beautiful art.”
“And if you hear Ferene Paris Meyer speak about Black joy or if you hear Rajnii Eddins’ ‘Beautiful Sun Kissed People’ poem,” said Flynn, “you realize that this isn’t one giant monolith of sadness for all Black community and everything that we’ve been through. These are individuals. We’re individual people.”
Flynn said she’s proud of the “Homegoings” stories, more of which have already been planned.
“It’s really wonderful to create a series that’s just going to keep at it … and keep at unpacking lessons and teaching,” said Flynn. “And, also, hopefully introducing Vermont to some really cool art that’s right here in the state.”
“We’re just getting started sharing our stories,” she said. “We’re just getting started being listened to, and you can hold a multitude of feelings about it. It doesn’t have to be action or fatigue. It can be like those pillars.”
“So, we welcome everyone to come to our homegoing for this event,” added Flynn. “I hope that people feel welcome to join us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.