Hans Holbein the Younger — the subject of an online exhibition at The Morgan Library & Museum in New York City — was a painter with a mission. As the court painter to King Henry VIII of England in the 16th century, Holbein was dispatched to different European countries to paint the likeness of eligible brides to the multi-wedded monarch.
In doing so, Holbein was a precursor to what can now be called “pragmatic portraiture” and commercial art. In other words, his portraits were not to be admired only from a lofty aesthetic perspective that emphasizes “ars gratia artis (art for art’s sake).” Conversely, they were considered “pragmatic art” that gave the viewer — King Henry in this case — options to decide which, if any, of the prospective ladies were considered to be “bridal material.”
Hans Holbein the Younger — a son of Hans Holbein the Elder, an accomplished painter of the Late Gothic school, who taught him how to paint — was born in Augsburg, Germany, in 1497. During his career, he worked in Germany and Switzerland, but it was in England where he lived most of his professional life and reached the apex of his career.
Portraiture had been a form of art for centuries. Before photography, painters were the ones who captured the faces of humans. (It was only in 1839 that Robert Cornelius, of Philadelphia, a pioneer in photography, who made the first-ever “portrait photograph” of a person.)
In 1536, for one of those potential bride commissions, Holbein was sent to Duren, Germany, with orders to produce a portrait of an intended bride, the German noblewoman Anne of Cleves. Royal marriages at that time were arranged based on political motives and lengthy diplomatic negotiations were always behind marital unions between nobility. Thomas Cromwell, then the chief minister of the Tudor court in England, was leading those negotiations; he believed that such a marriage was politically advantageous for England and pushed for it.
Treading a careful path, Holbein had to satisfy the chief minister and the king, as Cromwell, who had met De Cleves, had exaggerated her beauty describing her to the king. When she arrived for the wedding ceremony in January 1540, Henry thought his new bride looked like a “flat Flanders mare,” literally, a mare of Flemish breed, typically strong and of large stature. It didn’t mean attractive.
Someone had to pay for the failed union and the blame for Henry’s disappointment fell firmly on Cromwell, who was swiftly beheaded. Apropos, King Henry VIII and Anne de Cleves did get married, but it was not consummated and therefore annulled after a few months. During that short period, she was queen consort (married to the king, but without any executive power). She had a good relationship with her ex-husband who gave her a generous pension she and remained in England the rest of her life.
“Holbein: Capturing Character” is the first major U.S. show dedicated to the art of this Renaissance master. The show features some 60 objects from more than 20 lenders across the globe, including 31 paintings and drawings by Holbein himself. It also includes portraits of King Henry VIII, members of the Tudor family, and the court, self-portraits, fine lettered inscriptions, designs for jewels, hat badges, and other exquisite objects that reveal the impressive range of Holbein’s skill and ingenuity.
The exhibition includes some of Holbein’s best-known works. In “A Lady with a Squirrel and a Starling (Anne Lovell?)” (c.1526-28), an elegant woman, dressed in an ermine fur cap and a fine silk shawl, holds a squirrel on her lap. Anne was a German noblewoman whose husband, Sir Francis Lovell, was an English nobleman. Her pet squirrel, restrained by a silver chain and nibbling a hazelnut, alludes to squirrels on the Lovell family crest.
“Sir Thomas More” (1527), another famous painting, depicts the philosopher, statesman and humanist at the height of his political career. More sat for Holbein shortly before he was promoted to Lord Chancellor, the highest-ranking office in Tudor England. Holbein presents his sitter as an authoritative statesman, prominently adorned with a golden chair of office. The S-shape links might stand in for the motto “Souvent me souvient (Think of me often),” while a Tudor rose at the center is the traditional heraldic emblem of England and a symbol of More’s service to the king.
Plausibly, one of Holbein’s most famous works — if not the most famous — “The Ambassadors” (1533) is absent from the exhibition. This painting shows two gentlemen, French ambassadors to England, dressed in formal regalia, surrounded by symbols of knowledge, like books, globes and musical instruments. The artwork, however, is better known for an “anamorphic” image of a human skull in the foreground — intentionally distorted, and therefore, indiscernible to the viewer, as it was drawn from an entirely different perspective from the rest of the painting. In order to see the image, the viewer must occupy a specific vantage point to reconstitute the image.
Holbein died of the plague in London in 1543. He was survived by an ex-wife, Elsbeth Schmidt-Holbein, and five sons and daughters, including two with Magdalena Ofenburg, one of his models and a lover. He was 46 years old.
“Holbein: Capturing Character,” a fine, 180-page catalog, is available. It includes 70 color plates and five essays that explore Holbein’s relationships to his patrons and other artists of the time, examines his role as a creative force within a vibrant humanist network, delving into his relationships with leading humanists such as Thomas More and Erasmus of Rotterdam (Dutch, 1466-1536).
