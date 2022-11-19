Hans Holbein the Younger — the subject of an online exhibition at The Morgan Library & Museum in New York City — was a painter with a mission. As the court painter to King Henry VIII of England in the 16th century, Holbein was dispatched to different European countries to paint the likeness of eligible brides to the multi-wedded monarch.

In doing so, Holbein was a precursor to what can now be called “pragmatic portraiture” and commercial art. In other words, his portraits were not to be admired only from a lofty aesthetic perspective that emphasizes “ars gratia artis (art for art’s sake).” Conversely, they were considered “pragmatic art” that gave the viewer — King Henry in this case — options to decide which, if any, of the prospective ladies were considered to be “bridal material.”

cdelnero50@aol.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.