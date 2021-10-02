Still life has a heightened resonance for many of us as we have navigated this last year and a half. Time has sometimes seemed to stand still, its altered pace allowing observation and appreciation.
In “Still life, Life Still” at Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro, five artists capture moments in ordinary objects — a spoon and plate, paperback books, a table by a window, flowers. Four painters and one photographer, Vermont artists and artists with deep ties to the state, invite us to see beauty and detail and perhaps find symbolism in compositions of inanimate things.
Still life allows the viewer to immerse in that moment captured by the artists, even as artist and viewer also see its fleeting nature ¬— the shadow will move, petals will fall, and fish — well, fish won’t just lie there forever.
New York-based photographer Mary Ellen Bartley was in Italy as the pandemic struck, at a residency at the Giorgio Morandi studio and library. She promptly returned home.
“I assigned myself a quarantine project inspired by Morandi’s process of reduction, repetition and restraint,” she explains in her artist’s statement about her series, “7 Things Again and Again.”
She selected seven household objects that related to her experience at the time — a roll of toilet paper, bottle of rubbing alcohol, a bowl, a mug, a bar of soap, a notebook, and a glass cube — and photographed them in different compositions every day. There is a soothing elegance to her images.
“My studio became a sanctuary from global anxiety. And the things on the table, a quiet alternate world, perfectly contained,” Bartley notes.
Books have been a longtime focus of Bartley’s work. In three photographs in her “Summer Reading” series, the viewer sees rectangles of color — the dyed edges of paperback books. No covers or titles are evident, but they may bring to mind hands that held them or transporting experiences in perusing similar volumes.
Tucker Nichols’ bright abstracted still lifes of vases full of blooms burst with color and joy. These are flowers that make you smile. One yellow and white bunch, colors of exuberant daisies, looks a bit like fried eggs. In another, a profusion of pink and fuschia erupt from a blue vase.
Nichol’s paintings in the show are from his “Flowers for Sick People” ongoing multi-media project.
“Sickness can be a deeply isolating experience for everyone involved … But there’s something about flowers — even if they are garish of they make you sneeze or they are hardly noticed — that can occasionally poke a hole in the isolation that separates sick people from their loved ones,” Nichols says on his website about the project.
Nichols sends small flower paintings to people who are sick — no note, just flowers. They are requested on his website and he sends them around the world. In the “Flowers for Sick People” project, he posts flower paintings on his website, dedicated to all kinds of people. Recent bouquets include “for people sheepishly attached to new routines,” “for whatever needed to be said back there,” “for San Quentin.”
Margaret Sparrow started painting still life when she was in her early teens, raiding the refrigerator for subjects at first, but soon thoughtfully composing her subjects — an attention to detail that has continued in her creative career.
In her oil paintings including “Tulips and Pears at Dusk” and “Still Life with Blue Glass Bottle” light pours in through a window on objects on and around a small table — a teapot, apples, a recurring blue vase.
“Any object resting on a table, on the floor, on a windowsill, I find mesmerizing. The stillness and the light that surrounds it is ineffably beautiful. But this light and stillness are forever changing and what appears to be stable is, in fact, in flux. There is nothing still about it …” Sparrow says in her artist’s statement.
Jon Redmond notes that as COVID kept him close to home, “I’ve found it comforting to revisit and to keep exploring simple objects that are close at hand — objects on the kitchen counter, a familiar dish in the cupboards, or a few blooms cut just outside my front door. Variations of the familiar during an uncertain, introspective, and isolating time,” he notes.
In Redmond’s oil paintings, layers of colors and brush strokes capture fleeting moments. In “Plate and Spoon (dusk),” look closely and see the many colors — orange, purple, blue — that make that silver spoon glisten in the evening light.
Kate Emlen’s zinnias are still in the moment of their paintings, but their movement is just a blink away. With a nudge of the vase or a breeze, their petal-laden blooms on slender stems will shift. Her mackerel laid out extending beyond its white plate evokes the sea so strongly the viewer senses nearby salt water.
“Space and objects mingle in paint,” Emlin says in her artist’s statements, noting questions she brings to her work before and after a painting.
But, she notes, that as she works, “I’m not asking anything while painting. The doing of it is the thinking.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.