Music lovers looking to savor some live sounds in high summer have plenty of compelling options in the coming week — including the return of the Backside 405 outdoor concert series, a collaboration between Higher Ground and Burlington City Arts that made its well-received debut last summer.
Located behind BCA Studios in Burlington’s vibrant South End Arts District, the series kicks off in style Wednesday with Faye Webster and runs until the closing event with Matisyahu on Oct. 29.
Here’s a look at some of the early August offerings:
Tuesday: Homeboy Sandman and Deca
New York City hip-hop standout Homeboy Sandman and fellow New York-based rapper/producer Deca team up for a potent double-bill Tuesday at the intimate Monkey House.
Homeboy Sandman performs in support of “There in Spirit,” a seven-song EP released in February — 15 years after his debut EP, “Nourishment.”
“The Queens native brings a directness and precision to his latest album,” said Pitchfork, “an unassuming notebook of observations from a mature rapper with nothing left to prove.”
Prolific Denver-born rapper Deca performs in support of his new album, “Smoking Gun,” released in May.
“The New York-based producer and MC crafts psychedelic, sample-based hip-hop that’s vibrant, colorful and brimming with character,” said PopMatters. “Solid guest features from Blu and Homeboy Sandman help make ‘Smoking Gun’ a must-listen for fans of underground hip-hop.”
Opening the show is Denver singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and DJ Felix Fast4ward and Burlington-based hip-hop artist Mr. Burns.
Monkey House, Winooski (presented by Waking Windows and Aeolian Sound), 8:30 p.m. $15 advance, $18 day of show (age 18 and older); call 802-655-4563 or go online to www.monkeyhousevt.com
Wednesday: Faye Webster
The fast-rising Atlanta singer-songwriter returns to the area nearly a year after her sold-out show at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge.
Webster, 25, performs in support of a new EP, “Car Therapy Sessions,” released in April. The gorgeous five-song set finds Webster and a 24-piece orchestra reimagining songs from her last two albums, 2019’s “Atlanta Millionaires Club” and 2021’s “I Know I’m Funny ha ha.”
Paste called the latter, one of last year’s best albums, “her most thoughtful, intimate and self-assured effort yet” and “another lovely collection of loping, lap steel-laced Americana-pop that’s as nuanced, yet charming as Webster herself.”
Backside 405, 405 Pine St., Burlington (Higher Ground Presents), 7:30 p.m. $25 advance, $30 day of show (all ages; $99 for season pass); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Friday: Cabinet
Formed over 15 years ago as a bluegrass band, the eclectic Pennsylvania-based seven-piece roots group performs in support of a new album, “The Sugarhouse Sessions,” released in March. Recorded in Vermont at Waitsfield’s Sugarhouse Soundworks and at The Box in Burlington, the album is the band’s first since 2017, when Cabinet went on a three-year hiatus before reconvening in 2020.
Led by cousins J.P. Biondo (mandolin/guitars) and Hinesburg-based Pappy Biondo (banjo/guitars), Cabinet also includes Micky Coviello (guitar), Dylan Skursky (bass), Todd Kopec (violin), Jami Novak (drums) and newest member Brian “Nugget” Gorby (percussion).
“The Sugarhouse Sessions,” which features guest vocals by singer-songwriter Amy Helm on a couple choice cuts, is an adventurous 11-song set that finds the celebrated band in fine form.
Backside 405, 405 Pine St., Burlington (Higher Ground Presents), 7:30 p.m. $20 advance, $25 day of show (all ages; $99 for season pass); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Aug. 13: Amy Helm and Kat Wright
The daughter of late legendary drummer/singer Levon Helm of The Band, renowned singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Amy Helm performs in support of her third solo album, last year’s “What the Flood Leaves Behind.”
The album “is free of artifice,” said the All Music Guide. “Its rootsy, warm sound buoys this intimate homecoming by presenting the full scope of Helm’s prodigious gifts as a singer, songwriter, interpreter, collaborator and artist, making it a timeless Americana masterpiece.”
The dynamic double-bill also includes Burlington singer-songwriter Kat Wright and her trio.
Old Stage at the Essex Experience, 5 p.m. (Old Stage Summer Series). $40; call 802-876-7152 or go online to www.doubleevermont.com
Aug. 13: Snail Mail
Snail Mail, aka prodigious 23-year-old indie-rocker Lindsey Jordan, performs in support of her widely lauded 2021 sophomore album, “Valentine.” A staple of best album lists last year, the record was a follow-up to her stellar 2018 debut album, “Lush” — released when she was just 18.
“Valentine,” which followed a stint in rehab in late 2020, finds Jordan firing on all cylinders.
“She’s delivered an album full of unrepentant honesty, decadent instrumental highs, and an unguarded emotional core,” said The Line of Best Fit. “Few other artists can so perfectly capture the dizzying life-or-death stakes of those who love too young and too hard.”
Opening the show is Momma, a Brooklyn-based indie-rock band led by singers/guitarists Etta Friedman and Allegra Weingarten. The group performs in support of its third album and first for Polyvinyl Record Co., “Household Name,” released last month.
Higher Ground Ballroom, 8:30 p.m. $25 advance, $30 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Aug. 14: Veronica Swift
A lauded singer and master song interpreter at 28, the Virginia-raised, New York City-based artist performs in support of her poignant 2021 album, “This Bitter Earth,” which tackles such social issues as sexism, domestic abuse and racism with grace and aplomb.
“She has a miraculous voice, musical ability and technique, as well as an innate gift for entertaining a crowd,” said The Wall Street Journal, while JazzTimes called her “a jazz lioness with a pure tone, large lungs, a knowing sense of repertoire and sure swing style.”
“The songs I’ve picked for this show encompass some of ‘This Bitter Earth’s message, but also … new songs that mix classical with rock and roll and funk as well as jazz,” says Swift in a news release. “My purpose as an artist is to break down these genre barriers and fully immerse the audience.”
Music in the Meadow series, Trapp Family Lodge Concert Meadow, 700 Trapp Hill Road, Stowe (Stowe Performing Arts), 7 p.m. $30 advance, $35 at the gate ($12 for children aged 6-17, free for children 5 and younger); call 802-253-7792 or go online to www.stoweperformingarts.com
