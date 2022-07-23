Before a baby is born, without being able to see or touch, a big sense of its parents comes from hearing their voices. The baby’s heart rate increases when it hears them, and doing things like reading to it out loud, carrying on conversations and singing songs can help establish a bond.

It’s a theme that continues throughout a lifetime, the connection through voice, and Marianne Donahue Perchlik has built a career around these ideas. As a musician and teacher of birthing and family-related classes, she has found them intertwining along the same path for years. So when Evan Premo and Mary Bonhag, founders and co-artistic directors of Scrag Mountain Music, asked Perchlik to be part of its Lullaby Project, it was a perfect fit.

