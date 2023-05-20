Fueled by a shared love of some rising regional and Vermont bands coupled with a growing buzz about Brattleboro’s music scene, organizers of the inaugural Field Day music festival will be bringing an impressive lineup of indie-rock acts to the idyllic Guilford Fairgrounds on June 3.
“There needed to be a big highlight of these bands, because there’s a massive amount of talent right now,” said Erin Scaggs, programming director and community outreach person for hotspot Brattleboro music venue the Stone Church, in a recent phone conversation.
“There’s this young, really energetic wave of bands that have been coming through and playing at the Church, playing at Radio Bean and at Higher Ground,” said Scaggs, who lives in Brattleboro. “And so that’s sort of what inspired this idea of the music festival.”
Featuring 14 bands on three stages, Field Day is being co-presented by Stone Church — Scaggs and venue owner Robin Johnson — and Urgent Message Music, aka Peter Hamelin.
Hamelin, a veteran concert producer known for his work with the Northampton, Massachusetts-based Signature Sounds, has been co-presenting shows at Stone Church and brings a wealth of festival experience — Green River Festival, Arcadia Folk Festival and Back Porch Festival, to name a few — to the table.
Headlined by Los Angeles indie-pop quintet Inner Wave and Lady Lamb, aka standout Maine-based singer-songwriter Aly Spaltro, Field Day also includes such rising Brooklyn bands as pop-rock trio Sunflower Bean and psychedelic rock group Gift in addition to Brattleboro’s own fast-rising indie-rock trio Thus Love.
Field Day also includes noteworthy Western Massachusetts bands like Northampton punk group Prune, Hadley-based band Carinae and Northampton’s Topsy (aka Hannah Mohan, formerly of indie-rock trio And the Kids). And the one-day soiree packs in a plethora of rising young Burlington bands like Robber Robber, Greg Freeman, Dari Bay and Lily Seabird.
‘A respite from the day-to-day grind’
Located just outside of Brattleboro, Guilford Fairgrounds — home of the Guilford Fair on Labor Day weekends since 1942 — is a bucolic and pastoral locale with rolling green hills, numerous red barn-like structures and plenty of rustic flair.
Field Day attendees will also be able to enjoy such outdoor activities as disc golf and classic field games like a three-legged race and slip and slide, among others, in addition to food trucks, craft vendors and beer provided by Foam Brewers and Lawson Liquids.
The Field Day name “captures some of the feelings that we want the festival to embody,” said Scaggs. “There’s a little bit of nostalgia and this real sense of Vermont.”
“I think we chose that name also for some of the lightness that it connotes,” she added.
“It’s a respite from the day-to-day grind — like, ‘come on out to the fairgrounds, set up a lawn chair, bring your kids if you’d like, and it’s going to be relaxing.’ And there’s going to be some sick music and some really awesome craft beer and games.”
While Stone Church presented a well-received concert last summer at Guilford Fairgrounds — by The Devil Makes Three, a standout acoustic trio with roots in southern Vermont — Scaggs is quick to point out that Field Day is by far their biggest undertaking to date.
“It has been such an incredible learning opportunity for us,” said Scaggs, citing Hamelin’s vast festival experience as a major asset.
“We’re just trying to be sponges and observe the process, take notes of what we could do differently and what works well and what doesn’t work well — but all with the goal of having this become an annual festival.”
‘Nothing but momentum’
Scaggs and Johnson have collaborated with Hamelin on previous efforts such as the Grrrls to the Front project, which highlighted numerous female-led acts during the month of March. They’re also co-presenting shows at Stone Church, including upcoming performances by the likes of Momma, Delicate Steve and Indigo De Souza, among others.
“He’s just such a great collaborator,” said Scaggs of Hamelin. “He has entered our fold as a co-dreamer and schemer, if you will.”
One such a dream is a Waking Windows-like festival in downtown Brattleboro, similar to the Winooski-based festival that ran for 10 years before presenting a scaled-down version two weekends ago.
“That’s what I’m working toward,” said Scaggs. “Maybe 2024.”
“We’ve got so much energy,” she said. “I feel like our in-house programming at Stone Church is off-the-charts, ridiculously amazing right now.”
“We’ve got nothing but momentum and I think we’re trying to harness it and enjoy the ride, and we mostly just hope people will come out on June 3 and enjoy this lineup,” she added.
“We’re at the very beginning of something, and this is just a tiny baby of a project,” said Scaggs. “Of course, it’s a ton of energy and time and thought and care that goes into crafting something. And then you work towards growing it and building it and all of that.”
“I think that managing our expectations and really just trying to create the most beautiful experience that we can, the most enjoyable product, has to be what we keep right in front of us,” she said. “The rest will come in time.”
“Good things take time,” she added. “And that’s OK.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.