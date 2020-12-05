Handel’s “Messiah” has been a holiday tradition at Rutland’s Grace Congregational Church for more than 60 years. But COVID-19, with its health safety requirements, has forced a rethink — and Grace Church has been truly creative.
For its 2020 interpretation of Handel’s masterpiece, the Grace Church music team has compiled a movie using archive footage of choruses and brand-new video recordings of a string quartet, soloists and dancers, giving a historical survey of the Grace Church “Messiah” presentation from 1975 to 2020.
“It’s absolutely theater,” explains Alastair Stout, minister of music, about his fourth “Messiah” for the church.
“It takes the drama of Handel to the next degree. I think it tells the story in a very imaginative way.”
Vocal soloists, soprano Allison Steinmetz, mezzo-soprano Amy Frostman, tenor Cameron Steinmetz and bass Zeb McLellan, are joined by the Arka Quartet (aka VSO Juke Box Quartet) — violinists Letitia Quante and Brooke Quiggins, violists Stefanie Taylor and cellist John Dunlop — in the arias. The chorus conductors represented are Alan Walker, Kevin Davis, Rip Jackson, Sherrill Blodget and Stout.
“It involves the community, which is the most vital for us,” Stout said. “It has the dancers, and it has the chorus through all those years doing it. And then our wonderful, wonderful, local professional soloists and VSO instrumentalists — especially in this time of no work.”
Grace Church will presents “Messiah” (Part I: Christmas) in its new 2020 multimedia interpretation conducted and directed by Stout, on Sunday, Dec. 6. It will be streamed on Rutland PEG-TV (check schedule for times), and on the church website, Facebook page and YouTube channel.
George Frederic Handel’s “Messiah” is an English-language oratorio — a story told in music — in 1741 with a scriptural text compiled by Charles Jennens from the King James Bible, and from the Coverdale Psalter, the version of the Psalms in the Book of Common Prayer. Part 1 tells of the prophecies and birth of Jesus; Part 2 concentrates on the Passion and ends with the “Hallelujah” chorus; and part 3 is the Resurrection.
Christmastime performances, like Grace Church’s usually include Part 1 and the “Hallelujah” chorus.
“It’s been an interesting time to reimagine and re-vision and think things through — which is what we’ve done,” Stout said.
Grace’s multi-media “Messiah” has been created using two iPhones and iMovie, straightforward Apple technology. Stout edited and blended everything into the final video on his laptop.
“We’ve done quite amazing things,” he said. “Really, it’s been an amazing adventure. And we certainly won’t stop using those when we get back into what normal will be.”
For Stout’s production, different areas of the church were employed as backdrops, some unfamiliar to parishioners.
“The bass arias have all been recorded in these wonderful dark corners,” Stout said, “for example, the attic, which runs the whole length above the ceiling of the church. It has these catwalks and, if they’re lit well, it can create the most incredible atmosphere. And also the spire, which is dusty and full of cobwebs, is absolutely ideal for ‘The people that walk in darkness.’
“So I’m all on for using as much of the church as I can in new ways,” Stout said.
Production began with the Arka Quartet recording the instrumental parts of the arias by themselves one morning.
“We put all their parts on a CD in the morning and the singers came in the afternoon, and we recorded them singing to the tracks recorded in the morning,” Stout said. “That was one of the conditions of the (Arka) quartet — which was very understandable.”
None of the singers sang together, either — also for safety reasons.
“For the soprano-alto duet (‘He shall feed his flock like a shepherd’), they sing together but recorded them separately,” Stout said. “They’re all in great shape and healthy — that’s the main thing.”
The string quartet was filmed in the front of the sanctuary, but in different locations.
“What I wanted to do was start the piece down in the sanctuary floor and very bare, no decorations,” Stout said. “Gradually the piece evolves through the story through the church, and you end up in this beautiful room behind the big stained glass window. It has this fantastic acoustic. And that was fully decorated.
“So gradually, psychologically, it becomes more beautiful in picture as well as music,” Stout said.
Because of the pandemic, a live choir was impossible, so Stout employed historical video of the choruses from the last five directors of the Grace Church’s performances.
“We have kind of a historical survey going back to 1975 — the year that I was born and the year Alan Walker was in charge of Grace,” Stout said.
“So the first two are taken from (Walker) in the late ’80s,” he said. “And then Kevin Davis came in, and we took one of his from the late ’90s. One of Rip Jackson’s was taken from the mid 2000s. And then we had Carol Blodget, a music professor at Castleton, in 2016. And then the last two are taken from my time in the last three years,” Stout said. “So it’s an interesting survey from the last 45 years.”
Superimposed on top of parts of those recordings are the local dancers performing during the choruses.
“I found an original facsimile of Handel’s score, so I’ve superimposed that as he was composing it,” he said.
Rutland, and indeed Vermont, never imagined a “Messiah” like this.
“It’s just a kaleidoscope of visual effects, as well as musical ones,” Stout said. “Why not, this year? We’re in this bizarre time, so I thought I’ll have as much fun as I possibly can. I might never be able to do that again.
“For the past three years we’ve tried to be as dramatic as we can — in a framework people are accustomed to,” he said. “But now, I don’t need to do that. I can really let my hair down and go for something — I think — it’s out-of-this-world extraordinary!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.