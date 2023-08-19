Shakespeare in the Woods will return to Manchester for the third year of its radical and unique look at the greatest playwright in the history of the English language. The New York-Vermont professional company will bring new insights to tragedy and comedy, “Hamlet” and “The Tempest,” performed in repertory Aug. 23 to Sept. 10 at the Northshire Civic Center-Riley Rink.
“This dual show season will examine themes of loss and restoration, revenge, mercy, political order and the natural world, and more,” explains Katharine Maness, the company’s founding artistic director and producer.
“I’m excited to make the adjustment to performing in rep this season and really allow these shows, that already have so much in common thematically, to exist in conversation together and with audiences throughout the full three weeks.”
This summer’s directors are newcomer Roberto Di Donato and, returning for a second year, Elizabeth Dinkova. Recently made artistic director of Spooky Action Theater in Washington, D.C., Dinkova will direct “Hamlet.”
In “Hamlet,” the young prince of the title returns home to Denmark and seeks revenge against Claudius, his uncle, who has murdered Hamlet’s father in order to seize his throne and marry Hamlet’s mother Gertrude. So far, so good — almost.
“It’s the height of the summer, and the most exclusive party of the year,” explains Dinkova in a press release. “As they sample a platter of increasingly decadent vices, powerful men carelessly shuffle others as pawns in their machinations.”
“Hamlet,” Dinkova says, is “a personal psychological drama unraveling against a treacherous political landscape, preoccupied with the unbridgeable divide between action and word, and the fundamental discrepancy between surface and essence.”
In this production, Maness plays Hamlet — who is nonbinary.
“We looked at it very thoughtfully as to what that means,” she said by phone. “As with all our productions, everything is contemporary or futuristic. Nothing is period appropriate.”
In adapting the script, the director and cast looked thoughtfully at what pronouns would make sense to whom in the court, the family members who would know about this, be on board with it and respectful of it.
“And so, the very obvious first person who would be in full support of it is Ophelia,” Maness said. “So, Ophelia, when speaking about Hamlet, uses they/them pronouns. When Hamlet is talking about herself, she uses they/them pronouns.
“Gertrude and Claudius are a different story,” Maness said. “Claudius, especially, is a representation of patriarchy and societal norms, so he is always referring to Hamlet as ‘my daughter,’ she/her, referring to Hamlet as her when there are lines that reference gender that way.”
Much of this exploration occurred in group discussion.
“In my mind, it’s something that Hamlet is not hiding, not in the closet or wrestling with,” Maness said. “It’s become a beautiful layered thing within the discussion we have been having about the constraints of not only societal norms, but also in a very on-display royal, elevated political family, Hamlet’s personal journey of seeking truth on so many different levels, and having authenticity and freedom to be her whole self.”
Directing “The Tempest,” Di Donato is a multidisciplinary Venezuelan-Italian artist whose work has spanned across New York, Cleveland and Austin, Texas.
In this comedy, Prospero, deposed as Duke of Milan by his brother Antonio, and his daughter Miranda are banished to a magical island. When Antonio and his cronies are shipwrecked and find themselves on the island, courtesy of the spirit Ariel, Prospero has his chance. Among other Shakespeare in the Woods updates, Prospero is a woman.
“‘The Tempest’ is a play about loss and struggling to forgive years’ worth of pain,” Di Donato said. “Prospero, once a great ruler who has been removed from power, uses magical arts to bring the enemies who robbed her of her throne to the remote island where she was banished.
“Can revenge bring Prospero closure, or can she use her powers to heal years’ worth of wounds?”
Making Prospero a woman doesn’t change the arc of the story.
“But what it does is change the relationship between Miranda and Prospero. I think that makes an opportunity for more people to connect with the play,” Di Donato said. “Miranda falls in love with someone who washes up on shore, but she’s totally in control of everything the whole time.”
“As her mother raised her outside of society, you get a better sense of who Prospero is, based on how powerful and confident Miranda is without social influence,” Di Donato said.
Nothing changes with the back story of any of the characters because of casting.
“It allows the audience to see it from a different point of view,” Di Donato said.
Shakespeare in the Woods is a Southern Vermont theater company founded in 2019, that seeks to deliver a professional caliber celebration of classical text through an unconventional, modern, and socially aware lens, all while embracing Vermont’s natural offerings.