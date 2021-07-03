Long known for its user-friendly mix of catchy pop melodies, intelligent lyricism and penchant for percussion, accomplished pop-rock group Guster plays its first show in nearly a year and a half July 10 at Shelburne Museum, as part of the Ben & Jerry’s Concerts on the Green Series.
The concert is one of only two shows the band has booked this summer; the other is Guster’s first headline show at the storied Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on July 25 — which quickly sold out — where the group will be accompanied by the Colorado Symphony.
Formed in the early 1990s as an acoustic guitar and bongo trio on the campus of Tufts University in Massachusetts by front man Ryan Miller, guitarist-keyboardist Adam Gardner and drummer-percussionist Brian Rosenworcel, Guster added multi-instrumentalist and Middlebury-area native Luke Reynolds in 2010.
Miller, 48, who was born and raised in Texas, moved to the Burlington area over a decade ago. And Reynolds, 42, moved back to Vermont from Nashville last month with his family, and is currently building a house and studio in Addison County. Gardner lives in Portland, Maine, while Rosenworcel lives in Brooklyn.
“Two of the four of us are now in Vermont, which rounds up to I think we’re a Vermont band at this point,” said Miller in a phone interview Tuesday.
After the band booked the Red Rocks concert — which Miller called “the biggest show of our careers” — Miller reached out to Higher Ground co-owner Alex Crothers about using the South Burlington music venue to rehearse for the show and to help get them a “warm-up show” somewhere.
Crothers offered Shelburne Museum, where Guster performed with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra in 2018. “I was thinking maybe something a quarter of that size,” Miller said. “But it’s hard to say no to that venue and that opportunity,” he said of the idyllic lawn overlooking Lake Champlain. “That’s probably my favorite venue in New England.”
“It is, in some ways, definitely going to be getting the dust off a bit,” Miller said of the Shelburne Museum show. “It’ll be a little bit rough around the edges, but probably in a good way.”
Guster recently recorded an album’s worth of material in Woodstock, New York, with producer Josh Kaufman of relatively new indie-folk super-group Bonny Light Horseman (which also includes Vermont singer-songwriter extraordinaire Anaïs Mitchell and Eric D. Johnson).
“We recorded nine songs that came out great,” Miller said, who called the material “a lot more organic” than the band’s latest album, 2019’s “Look Alive.” “I don’t know if it’s quite done yet or where we’re at. But we’re really close if we’re not done.”
Miller said the band probably won’t be playing the new material at this summer’s shows.
“Coming out of COVID, sometimes you just want your meat and potatoes,” he said, referring to some of the band’s more well-known tunes like hit song “Satellite” from the band’s 2006 album, “Ganging Up on the Sun” — an expanded 15th-anniversary version of which was released last month. “You just want the stuff that you love.”
“It was a tough year to be this far away from each other and our fans and doing what we’ve been doing for almost 30 years,” Miller said. “I think these shows could have the potential to be very emotional for me but also for everybody.”
