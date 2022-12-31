BRATTLEBORO — In “We Feel Our Way Through When We Don’t Know,” a group exhibition on view at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center, feelings come first, both in terms of emotional responses and tactile experiences.
“Feeling is a mode of study through which we can understand both our internal and external experiences,” writes Michael Jevon Demps, BMAC exhibit’s curator, in a statement accompanying the exhibit.
“With environmental collapse, sociopolitical upheaval, and the effects of global health crises ever-present in our daily life, what opportunities do we create to slow down, feel, reflect, reimagine, and recuperate together? This exhibition is motivated by that question, with the understanding that one constant of the human experience is change.”
“We Feel Our Way Through When We Don’t Know” features the works of Mariel Capanna, Cheeny Celebrado-Royer, Oscar Rene Cornejo, Vessna Scheff, Gerald Euhon Sheffield II, and Lachell Workman.
“Each work serves as an example of commitment, resourcefulness, and resiliency made through touch and, in return, touching us,” Demps writes. “This offering invites us to commune together and contemplate a way to compose ourselves, connect, and emerge with strength in the face of an uncertain and rapidly changing world.”
“We Feel Our Way Through When We Don’t Know” is on view at BMAC through Feb. 12, 2023.
Founded in 1972, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents rotating exhibits of contemporary art, complemented by lectures, artist talks, film screenings, and other public programs.
BMAC’s hours are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday; admission is on a “pay-as-you-wish” basis; call 802-257-0124 or visit brattleboromuseum.org for more information. The BMAC is located in historic Union Station, at the intersection of Main Street and routes 119 and 142.
