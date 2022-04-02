After two years of scaled-back versions, the Montreal International Jazz Festival on Tuesday announced its proper return to form as the world’s biggest jazz festival, revealing most of the indoor and outdoor programming for its 42nd edition.
Running June 30-July 9, the 10-day soiree will serve up some 350-plus concerts, two-thirds of which are free, at a variety of indoor and outdoor venues in Montreal’s vibrant downtown core. (Tickets for indoor concerts went on sale April 1.) More artists will be announced “later this spring,” according to a news release.
The festival “will come roaring back,” says Laurent Saulnier, vice president of programming, citing organizers’ “unstoppable desire to share truly magical moments with audiences.”
Here’s a look at some of the noteworthy shows on tap at this year’s fest.
Free outdoor shows June 30
Tash Sultana (Opening Event) — Just 26, the fast-rising Australian singer-songwriter and guitarist/multi-instrumentalist is a one-person powerhouse known for explosive live shows. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
July 2
Kamasi Washington — A longtime standout of L.A.’s progressive jazz scene, the monster saxophonist, 41, brings his sizable band back to Montreal. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
July 4
Lee Fields — Now 71, the veteran singer of the ’60s soul-funk scene is more vital than ever, as evidenced by a string of killer albums in past decade. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
July 5
Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats — The Denver-based singer and his sizable soul-rock ensemble perform in support of their acclaimed 2021 album, “The Future.” TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio — The soulful Seattle-based three-piece, which performed at Nectar’s as part of last year’s Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, is known for its vintage soul-jazz sound. Pub Molson Export, 8 and 10 p.m.
July 6
Leyla McCalla — The New Orleans-based singer and multi-instrumentalist was a highlight of the 2019 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, performing two shows at FlynnSpace. TD Stage, 6 p.m.
CRi — The stage name of rising Quebec electronic musician Christophe Dubé, Cri will perform with plenty of special guests for “a one-of-a-kind show created especially for the festival,” according to a news release. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
Bombino — The stage name of Nigerian singer and guitar wizard Omara Moctar, who has been called “one of the world’s greatest living blues guitarists” by The New York Times. Small Parterre Stage, 10 p.m.
July 9
Cadence Weapon — A highlight of the 2019 Waking Windows festival, the Edmonton-born, Toronto-based rapper and producer garnered a prestigious Polaris Music Prize for his stellar 2021 album, “Parallel World,” the deluxe edition of which was released two weeks ago. Rio Tinto Stage, 8 p.m.
The Roots (TD Grand Closing Event) — One of the top groups in hip-hop and long regarded as one of the best live bands around, hip-hop or otherwise, The Roots take over the TD Stage to close out the festivities in style. TD Stage, 9:30 p.m.
Ticketed indoor shows
(Some prices — Canadian, taxes included —were not available at press time)
June 30
GoGo Penguin, Portico Quartet — The acclaimed Manchester-based left-field piano trio returns to the fest in support of its 2020 self-titled album and third for Blue Note Records. Also on the bill is London’s Portico Quartet, which describes its sound as “widescreen instrumental music.” Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m. $44.50-$54.90
Makaya McCraven — A highlight of the 2019 Burlington Discover Jazz Festival, the Paris-born, Chicago-based drummer, producer and beat-maker has fast become one of the most buzzed-about artists in Jazz — the New York Times said he “has quietly become one of the best arguments for jazz’s vitality.” Gesù, 6 p.m.
Christian McBride — The master bassist brings his jazz-funk project, which pays tribute to McBride’s friend and mentor James Brown. Monument-National, 8 p.m. $58.50
July 1
Cory Henry — The charismatic, Brooklyn-based organist is known for his rousing live performances and soul-stirring blend of jazz, funk and gospel. Club Soda, 9 p.m.
July 2
Cécile McLorin Salvant —The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer and composer performs in support of her new album, “Ghost Song,” released last month. Monument-National, 8 p.m.
July 3
Dominique Fils-Aime — The Montreal jazz-soul phenom is a Juno and Polaris Music Prize-nominated singer songwriter. Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m. $53.25
July 4
Céu — The standout Brazilian singer performs in support of her fifth album, “APKA!” released in 2019. Club Soda, 9 p.m.
July 5
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah — The firebrand trumpeter and electrifying performer brings his self-described “Stretch Music” — “a proud hybrid of styles and approaches, with a strong underlay of groove,” as NPR called it — back to Montreal. Monument-National, 8 p.m.
July 6
Robert Glasper — One of the most compelling artists in jazz — and music in general — Grammy-winning keyboardist Robert Glasper performs in support of a new album, “Black Radio III,” released in February. Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m.
July 8
Basia Bulat, serpentwithfeet — The lauded Montreal singer-songwriter perform in support of her sixth album, “The Garden,” released in February on the Montreal indie label Secretly Canadian. Also on the bill is Bulat’s labelmate serpentwithfeet, aka rising Los Angeles-based artist Josiah Wise, who performs in support of his new EP, “Deacon’s Grove.” Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m.
July 9
Bebel Gilberto — The daughter of legendary Brazilian singer-guitarist João Gilberto and beloved Brazilian singer Miucha, Bebel Gilberto serves up an intoxicating mix of samba and bossa nova with pop, jazz and electronic music. Theatre Maisonneuve, 8 p.m. $40.20-$55.25
